Kyler Murray Could Be Bigger Part Of Rushing Attack 

Kyler Murray has the arm talent of a pocket passer, but Kliff Kingsbury doesn't want to forget about his legs.
After sporadic rushing attempts as a rookie, the dual-threat quarterback could be called upon more regularly on the ground in his second season.
Murray had 93 carries for 544 yards and four touchdowns in 2019, but his usage varied from week to week, including four or fewer carries in seven games.
"He's a weapon that can be utilized more, there's no question," Kingsbury said. "There is that fine line of walking it because we know how talented he is and what he means to this team, so we want to limit his exposure to getting hit as much as possible – but when he takes off, he can be electric and he can get us going and he can make big plays with his feet."
Murray carried the ball eight or more times in six games last season, averaging 6.3 yards per tote. The Cardinals averaged 28.5 points per game in those contests and won four of them.
While there were myriad other factors involved in those results, Kingsbury believes there is a correlation between the increased offensive efficiency and Murray's increased attempts.
"I think there is probably something to that," Kingsbury said. "We're never going to force him into situations where he is uncomfortable running the ball, but if we can get him going in that facet of our game, it definitely seems to open things up for us."
CARDINALS BEING "OVERLY CAUTIOUS" AS DRAKE, HOPKINS MISS PRACTICE
Running back Kenyan Drake missed his third consecutive day of practice with an undisclosed injury, while wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins sat out due to his hamstring.
Kingsbury said the Cardinals are exercising an abundance of caution with a pair of critical offensive pieces.
"Two guys we want to get to that first game," Kingsbury said. "We're being overly cautious, making sure they feel great – 100 percent – and we're not getting them back on that field until they are 100 percent. They know that, and they've been instructed that: 'Don't step back out here until you feel completely healthy.'"
Tight end Maxx Williams and guard J.R. Sweezy also did not participate in the open portion of practice on Wednesday.
A GREATER COMFORT LEVEL FOR KINGSBURY
The coronavirus has made this a unique season in the NFL, but Kingsbury is still feeling more settled in his second year.
He said there was a lot to learn in his initial foray to the professional level last training camp.
"I definitely feel better about it, so hopefully that translates to us playing at a higher level and continuing to build this thing," Kingsbury said.