Kyler Murray Could Be Bigger Part Of Rushing Attack 

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ has the arm talent of a pocket passer, but Kliff Kingsbury doesn't want to forget about his legs.

After sporadic rushing attempts as a rookie, the dual-threat quarterback could be called upon more regularly on the ground in his second season.

Murray had 93 carries for 544 yards and four touchdowns in 2019, but his usage varied from week to week, including four or fewer carries in seven games.

"He's a weapon that can be utilized more, there's no question," Kingsbury said. "There is that fine line of walking it because we know how talented he is and what he means to this team, so we want to limit his exposure to getting hit as much as possible – but when he takes off, he can be electric and he can get us going and he can make big plays with his feet."

Murray carried the ball eight or more times in six games last season, averaging 6.3 yards per tote. The Cardinals averaged 28.5 points per game in those contests and won four of them.

While there were myriad other factors involved in those results, Kingsbury believes there is a correlation between the increased offensive efficiency and Murray's increased attempts.