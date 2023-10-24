Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Kyler Murray Engagement First Week Back 'Showed Up' In All Aspects

Quarterback attacking early chances to be on field

Oct 24, 2023 at 03:28 PM
Nick Rallis smiled when it was suggested to him that Kyler Murray might make a good practice avatar for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson this week.

"I don't know," Rallis said. "You'd have to run that by JG. But that sounds good to me."

In the final stages of his comeback from ACL surgery, Murray took both first- and second-team reps last week, so doing some scout team this week wouldn't be a crazy notion. But Murray's main focus remains getting back into the starting lineup, and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said Murray's drive was easy to see over the past week -- when Murray first had his practice window opened.

"He was awesome," Petzing said. "His engagement in the meeting room certainly showed up. You saw some strides quickly. It was something that didn't take very long: 'OK, got it. That's what we talked about in the meeting room, here it is on the field; I'm going to make sure I'm focused on it and getting it done.' I am really encouraged by that. He was really into it. I think it was exciting and fun for him to be out there.

"Anytime you go through an injury and a rehab like that, the first time you're back on the field there are some emotions and energy."

Jonathan Gannon, asked on Arizona Sports on Tuesday if he was ruling Murray out for Sunday's game against Baltimore, said only that Murray was taking it "day to day" and declined to put a designation on Murray's status for Sunday. It still seems likely Murray would probably go through at least a third week of practice next week before playing.

Petzing said he was encouraged how Murray has made the transition back to a "normal" week for a player.

"It's not an easy one," Petzing said. "It's not always going to be smooth. But he's asking the right questions, he's doing the right things, he's putting himself in the position to be successful in the offense when he is out there."

