Kyler Murray Expected Back In Starting Lineup Against Chargers

Quarterback has missed last two games with hamstring injury

Nov 23, 2022 at 02:00 PM
Darren Urban

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray talks to Hector Nahle, a young cancer survivor whom Murray befriended over social media, before Monday's game in Mexico City.
Kyler Murray was asked Wednesday if he thought he would start Sunday against the Chargers.

"I do," the quarterback said, the most solid indication yet the Cardinals will have their No. 1 back on the field after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

"It feels good," Murray said.

Monday night during pregame was the first time Murray had tried to open up at full speed, he said. Colt McCoy had practiced with the starters all week so it was inevitable McCoy was going to start against the 49ers.

Murray was listed as full on the injury report on Wednesday for the first time since he got hurt.

"He looked good (Wednesday), so I'm feeling good about the chances," coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "I think if we didn't let him we'd have a fistfight in my office at this point, so I feel like he's definitely trending in the right direction."

Murray said it was frustrating not to be able to help during the loss to the 49ers, and there wasn't much to analyze -- "We got our ass beat" -- but remains as optimistic as he can going into the final six games and the Cardinals sitting with a 4-7 record.

"I'm not losing confidence," Murray said. "Never will. Obviously the season hasn't gone the way we have wanted so far, but again, it isn't over, and that's got to be the focus."

