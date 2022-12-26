Kyler Murray Set To Have Knee Surgery After New Year's

Kyler Murray is set to have his knee surgery.

During the Cardinals' game against the Buccaneers Sunday night, NBC's Melissa Stark reported the Cardinals quarterback will have his procedure to repair his torn ACL on Jan. 3 in Dallas.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury had previously said Murray's surgery would happen sometime after Christmas.

According to the report, the timetable for Murray's return would be about nine months, which would mean October of 2023, about four games into the season, give or take.

Stark also said the procedure would be done by the Cowboys team doctor. That would be Dr. Daniel Cooper. It doesn't hurt that Murray is from the Dallas area and his family resides there.

It's still unknown where Murray will do the bulk of his rehab.