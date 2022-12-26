Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Kyler Murray Set To Have Knee Surgery After New Year's

Quarterback set to have ACL repaired in Dallas according to report

Dec 25, 2022 at 08:12 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

QB Kyler Murray is encouraged by teammates after he tore his ACL against the Patriots on Dec. 12.
Peter Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray is set to have his knee surgery.

During the Cardinals' game against the Buccaneers Sunday night, NBC's Melissa Stark reported the Cardinals quarterback will have his procedure to repair his torn ACL on Jan. 3 in Dallas.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury had previously said Murray's surgery would happen sometime after Christmas.

According to the report, the timetable for Murray's return would be about nine months, which would mean October of 2023, about four games into the season, give or take.

Stark also said the procedure would be done by the Cowboys team doctor. That would be Dr. Daniel Cooper. It doesn't hurt that Murray is from the Dallas area and his family resides there.

It's still unknown where Murray will do the bulk of his rehab.

Murray has been going through prehab at the Tempe facility, with father Kevin shuttling him back and forth since Kyler cannot drive with the injury.

