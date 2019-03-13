Kyler Murray has his pro day, and what it (kind of) means

So Wednesday, Oklahoma had its pro day. A quarterback named Kyler Murray -- perhaps you've heard of him -- took part. At least in part.

Murray, weighing in at 205 pounds after weighing 207 at the Scouting combine, did not run the 40. He threw the football, sticking to a script of almost all pocket passes (or what would be pocket passes, because of course there was no offensive line or no pass rush.) He did well. He really should have, just like every quarterback should during his pro day.

"I just wanted to come out here, give a little taste," Murray told NFL Network afterward. "Come out here, feel good, be relaxed, make every throw ... and I thought we did that today."

Neither Cardinals GM Steve Keim or coach Kliff Kingsbury were in attendance (yes, the Cards were represented; all 32 teams were and it was a pro day not just for Murray but all of Oklahoma's many pro prospects.) The reality is, however, that there are other avenues for teams -- including the Cardinals -- to get not only pro day-type info but more information. Teams can set up a private workout. Teams are also allowed to bring in 30 players for pre-draft visits.

In Murray's case, there is also the fact he had a pretty good college football season, which usually is the ultimate arbiter (or should be) on where a guy should be drafted.

"They didn't do the height, they didn't do the 40 or any of the other stuff so you didn't get a chance to see it," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. "But you're not drafting a quarterback based on those factors. With Kyler Murray when you watch him, if you have any questions on his speed put on the Alabama tape against that defense and watch him run for over 100 yards. He's plenty fast enough."