Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes Highlight Cardinals-Chiefs Matchup

"The best of the best," Murray said about the matchup with Mahomes. "That should bring the best out of you. It's the NFL."

Murray, in his own right, has had early success since becoming the Cardinals' No.1 pick in 2019 with an Offensive Rookie of the Year award and two Pro Bowl nods.

Murray finished last season with a higher passer rating (100.6) than Mahomes (98.5) and had the league's highest completion percentage (73.5) before suffering an ankle injury in Week 8 against the Packers.

"(Kyler) is a winner," Mahomes said. "He's won everywhere he's been. He's extremely talented. To go against him is a tough task for any defense."

Kingsbury understands the intriguing storyline around the star quarterbacks. The head coach said while Murray is faster and Mahomes is bigger in stature, both have quick releases and the ability to play off schedule.

Mahomes is more accomplished than Murray at this point, but that doesn't mean Murray can't reach similar levels of success. Murray believes he can, so does Kingsbury.

Sunday is another chance for Murray to show out and what better opportunity than with Mahomes coming to the desert.

"Murray has that ability," Kingsbury said. "There's no doubt. People have to remember when Patrick came in, they (Chiefs) were a playoff team. When Kyler came in, they (Cardinals) were the worst team in the league.