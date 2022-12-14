Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Kyler Murray, Rondale Moore Go To IR, Cardinals Sign QB David Blough

Will Hernandez designated to return; Maxx Williams signed to 53 among moves

Dec 14, 2022
Both quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) were placed on IR on Wednesday.

Kyler Murray's season was over, and that was known. Now, Rondale Moore's season is over as well.

The Cardinals placed the wide receiver, who is dealing with a groin issue, on Injured Reserve on Wednesday. The need to miss a minimum of four games means Moore won't play again this year.

The team also put Murray, who tore his ACL Monday night, on IR, one of a host of roster moves the team executed as they continue to juggle the roster.

The team's new third-string quarterback is David Blough, signed off the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad. Blough was one of the main storylines of the training camp edition of "Hard Knocks" when he was trying to earn a spot with the Detroit Lions. Now he comes to the in-season Hard Knocks team. He will be behind Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley.

The Cardinals added a fourth quarterback, Carson Strong, to the practice squad.

With the three open rosters spots, the Cardinals filled two by promoting tight end Maxx Williams -- whose three elevations from the practice squad had been exhausted -- to the active roster. They also brought back cornerback Jace Whittaker to the 53-man roster, filling a hole left when Trayvon Mullen was released Tuesday.

With one roster spot still open, there seems to be a chance it will be filled by guard Will Hernandez, who as the Cardinals' final move Wednesday was designated to return from IR and had his 21-day practice window opened.

Moore finishes the season playing in only eight games thanks to the groin and earlier hamstring injury. He had 41 catches for 414 yards and a touchdown.

