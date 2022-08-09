Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Kyler Murray Signs A Uniform, And Camp Practice Aftermath

Aug 08, 2022 at 05:15 PM
The tweet went out Monday morning, from a fan and former cheerleader whose friend's son had brought a Kyler Murray jersey to the Red and White Practice to be autographed, only to have it stolen at some point during the afternoon. The kid was understandably crushed.

That was the bad part. The good part? Kyler Murray, who was tagged in the initial tweet, didn't let it be a problem much longer.

By 4:30 Monday, Kyler was tweeting a picture of one of his Color Rush jerseys covered in autographs from the team, promising it was on its way to the kid.

This comes after Murray spent an hour signing autographs on Saturday.

Ultimately, Murray will be measured by how he plays football and the team's win-loss record. But in his first couple of chances to connect with fans after his big contract extension, the quarterback certainly seems to be pushing hard to make a good impression. And for the people he signed for the other day -- and this kid, who undoubtedly thought his life was caving in after losing that jersey -- that effort has made a big difference.

-- Hollywood Brown did more at practice Monday, but once we got to drills that included the defense, the wide receiver's day was done.

-- Murray was calling plays again during one part of 11-on-11. Murray still didn't practice, although he was out there. Kliff Kingsbury wasn't kidding when he said they'd slowly reintegrate him.

-- Sitting out: WR Antoine Wesley, S Deionte Thompson, RB Darrel Williams, LB Markus Golden, C Rodney Hudson, OL Justin Murray, TE Zach Ertz.

-- New wide receiver Marcell Ateman made a nice TD catch despite tight coverage from Antonio Hamilton in the back corner of the end zone during one-on-one drills. Ateman has that size the Cards miss when Wesley is out.

-- Special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers at one point noted that Eno Benjamin was trying a few kicks, and every team needs an emergency kicker if that guy -- in this case, Matt Prater -- were to get hurt in a game. Rodgers said there was a "competition" for emergency kicker, and while he wouldn't name names, he noted there was about 150 pounds difference between the two. Since he mentioned Eno, and since guard Will Hernandez booted a ball Prater had teed up on the sideline at one point during practice, could those be the two possibilities?

-- in 11-on-11 work, a Dennis Gardeck blitz wrecked one pass play against the first unit to end a sequence and J.J. Watt blew up a screen on another sequence. Then came some controversy (kind of). A backline end zone pass from Colt McCoy to DeAndre Hopkins was broken up by Byron Murphy. Murphy celebrated, until he saw the flag thrown by the official. It was a close call. The defensive backs weren't happy.

