Kyler Murray Signs A Uniform, And Camp Practice Aftermath

-- Hollywood Brown did more at practice Monday, but once we got to drills that included the defense, the wide receiver's day was done.

-- Murray was calling plays again during one part of 11-on-11. Murray still didn't practice, although he was out there. Kliff Kingsbury wasn't kidding when he said they'd slowly reintegrate him.

-- Sitting out: WR Antoine Wesley, S Deionte Thompson, RB Darrel Williams, LB Markus Golden, C Rodney Hudson, OL Justin Murray, TE Zach Ertz.

-- New wide receiver Marcell Ateman made a nice TD catch despite tight coverage from Antonio Hamilton in the back corner of the end zone during one-on-one drills. Ateman has that size the Cards miss when Wesley is out.

-- Special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers at one point noted that Eno Benjamin was trying a few kicks, and every team needs an emergency kicker if that guy -- in this case, Matt Prater -- were to get hurt in a game. Rodgers said there was a "competition" for emergency kicker, and while he wouldn't name names, he noted there was about 150 pounds difference between the two. Since he mentioned Eno, and since guard Will Hernandez booted a ball Prater had teed up on the sideline at one point during practice, could those be the two possibilities?