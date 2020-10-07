 Skip to main content
Kyler Murray Stays Vigilant As COVID Cases Hit NFL 

Quarterback knows he needs to stay on the field

Oct 07, 2020 at 11:53 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

The Patriots lost Cam Newton for at least one game because of the coronavirus, and now there are concerns for Patrick Mahomes after the Chiefs quarterback was in close proximity of Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore after the two teams played -- and then Gilmore subsequently tested positive himself for COVID-19.

The league is still trying to figure out how to handle the Titans' cluster of cases and there have been a whole host of new protocols rolled out to help mitigate further outbreaks. But as games go on, there remains no bigger piece for any team that its quarterback.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said the Cardinals aren't doing anything different to keep Kyler Murray safe, only making sure he and everyone else are adhering to the protocols -- protocols that have been ramped up over the last few days as the NFL grapples with the problem.

Murray acknowledged, while it's always been forefront in his mind this season, the recent news underscores the efforts everyone must make.

"You wake up every day and someone else has it, so for me, I try to stay (safe)," Murray said. "I've told you all before I'm real low-key, so if I'm not here at practice, I'm trying to be in the house as much as possible. Because you never know. Even parents, spouses, anybody can be (infected), you never know. Anybody in the building.

"I understand the responsibility I have to be the quarterback of this team. If I get it, I'm putting the team in a tough spot. Obviously we have faith in everybody, but I can't help us if I'm not on the field. I try and stay as safe as possible."

QB Kyler Murray with a mask arriving at a game in Carolina in 2020
Photo by Arizona Cardinals

