Kyler Murray Talks Big Unit And The Bird Who Cried Uncle

Kyler Murray was out and about in the Valley Thursday, giving away money to good causes, talking a little bit about his football situation, and throwing some passes to some kids.
He wasn't aware it was the anniversary of a very memorable moment in Arizona sports history, even though he has a connection to it.
Twenty-one years ago Thursday, Diamondbacks pitcher Randy Johnson obliterated a bird on a pitch in a spring training game. The batter? Calvin Murray, Kyler's uncle.
Props to ABC 15's Craig Fouhy, who had the presence of mind to get Kyler to watch the video and ask him a couple questions about it -- an interesting concept not just because of the family tie but also because Kyler, of course, was a top 10 pick in the Major League draft and is one of the few out there who could realistically imagine himself batting against a pitcher like Johnson.
"It looked like he was going to take a swing and the bird flew in front of the bat," Murray said, watching the video for the first time ever. "You're up there geared up for a fastball, that (expletive) is crazy.
"I don't know what I would've thought in that moment."
Kyler was asked if his uncle had ever talked about what he was thinking.
"He was so locked in, I'm sure," Kyler said. "That's Randy Johnson, you better be locked in. That bird just came out of nowhere."
Kyler asked if his uncle got a hit after the bird went down. He was told it was a likely a strikeout -- "He probably would've struck me out too if I saw a bird get hit like that," Kyler said. -- but it turned out otherwise. After checking in with his uncle, Kyler later clarified on social media that Calvin Murray hit a double post-bird.