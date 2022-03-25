Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Kyler Murray Talks Big Unit And The Bird Who Cried Uncle

Quarterback's relative was at the plate when Johnson threw memorable pitch

Mar 24, 2022 at 08:50 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Kyler Murray was out and about in the Valley Thursday, giving away money to good causes, talking a little bit about his football situation, and throwing some passes to some kids.

He wasn't aware it was the anniversary of a very memorable moment in Arizona sports history, even though he has a connection to it.

Twenty-one years ago Thursday, Diamondbacks pitcher Randy Johnson obliterated a bird on a pitch in a spring training game. The batter? Calvin Murray, Kyler's uncle.

Props to ABC 15's Craig Fouhy, who had the presence of mind to get Kyler to watch the video and ask him a couple questions about it -- an interesting concept not just because of the family tie but also because Kyler, of course, was a top 10 pick in the Major League draft and is one of the few out there who could realistically imagine himself batting against a pitcher like Johnson.

"It looked like he was going to take a swing and the bird flew in front of the bat," Murray said, watching the video for the first time ever. "You're up there geared up for a fastball, that (expletive) is crazy.

"I don't know what I would've thought in that moment."

Kyler was asked if his uncle had ever talked about what he was thinking.

"He was so locked in, I'm sure," Kyler said. "That's Randy Johnson, you better be locked in. That bird just came out of nowhere."

Kyler asked if his uncle got a hit after the bird went down. He was told it was a likely a strikeout -- "He probably would've struck me out too if I saw a bird get hit like that," Kyler said. -- but it turned out otherwise. After checking in with his uncle, Kyler later clarified on social media that Calvin Murray hit a double post-bird.

Related Content

news

Kliff Kingsbury Reiterates He And Kyler Murray 'In A Good Place'

Cardinals coach makes comment at NFL Owners Meetings
news

Cardinals May Practice Against Titans In Nashville During Training Camp

Vrabel says plan is for teams to get together for joint work
news

With Jeff Gladney, Dollars Make Sense He'll Likely Play

New cornerback would team with Murphy, Wilson in secondary
news

Hopkins Cap Help And Numbers For Ertz, Conner

New league year -- and official start to free agency -- comes Wednesday
news

Cardinals Continue To Maneuver With Salary Cap

Kennard's pay reduction clears up more room with free agency coming
news

Chandler Jones Says Future Will Be Determined By Who Maximizes Chandler Jones

Linebacker about to hit unrestricted free-agent market
news

Talking The Terms And Phrases Of Free Agency

Some of the definitions you need to know this time of year
news

Russell Wilson Departs NFC West In Trade To Broncos

Seahawks deal away their franchise quarterback
news

J.J. Watt A Cardinals Facility Regular Early In Offseason

Buddy Morris wins NFL award for Strength Coach of the Year
news

Andy Isabella Gets Permission To Seek Trade

Wide receiver has 31 catches in three seasons
news

Kyler Murray Agent Puts Out Statement On QB's Behalf

Emphasizes Murray is committed to Cardinals but also wants new deal
Advertising