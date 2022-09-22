Kyler Murray To A.J. Green: It's A Matter Of Trust

On the final drive of regulation, A.J. Green had a couple of plays he knows he needed to make. Then he made the one he had to have, and with it, showed not only that he could come through, but perhaps more importantly, that quarterback Kyler Murray kept his trust in the veteran wideout.

For all the criticism Green has endured from the outside, the reality is the Cardinals need him at his size, especially with DeAndre Hopkins and Antoine Wesley sidelined.

"You saw that I kept going back to him and then he ended up making the big play," Murray said. "Those are plays that I know he can make, I know he trusts himself to make. He's put the work in and he beats himself up for not making those plays, but I've got full faith in him, I have to. I have no choice. I believe in him. I believe in everyone out there."

The first play came on third-and-4 at the Raiders 6, the Cardinals trailing by eight and the seconds ticking away. Green seemed to have made a nice sliding grab at the 1 for a first down -- but the ball came out. The Cardinals were lucky to get a first down on a fourth-down defensive hold. On the ensuing first down, Green was open on the end zone near the boundary, but as Murray delivered the ball, Green was stripped.