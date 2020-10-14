Kyler Murray Wins NFC Player Of Week After Dominating Jets

Now just 21 games into his pro career, ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ now has notched his second NFC Offensive Player of the Week award, only the fourth quarterback in franchise history to do it more than once.

Murray's award came Wednesday, after he threw for a career-best 380 yards in a 30-10 win over the Jets, completing 27 of 37 throws for a 103.4 passer rating and a 37-yard TD pass to DeAndre Hopkins. Murray added 31 yards and a touchdown rushing.

Murray won the award as a rookie in a win over Atlanta. The other Cards' QBs to win the award more than once: Neil Lomax, Boomer Esiason, and Kurt Warner.

The 380 yards passing were the most for a Cardinal since Carson Palmer threw for 419 in Jacksonville in 2013.

Running back Chase Edmonds called it a "sneaky 380," and Murray did do a good job spreading around the ball and being smart with his throws.

"We had some good looks as far as the passing game," Murray said after the game. "I felt like we were sloppy at times, with penalties."

"We've got to use our guys," Murray added. "You see that, with the plays out there. Letting D-Hop do his thing, letting C-Kirk do his thing, Andy, all the guys that we have. We have a lot of dudes. At some point, you just have to let them go."