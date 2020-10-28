Take Two: Kyler Murray Wins Second NFC Player Of Week Award

Kyler Murray has been playing his best football of the season, and that's been easy to see -- in the statistics, in the wins and losses, and even in the awards being handed out.
The second-year quarterback was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time in three weeks Wednesday morning, after his excellent performance in a 37-34 overtime victory against the Seahawks.
Murray also won the NFC OPOW award for his showing against the Jets in Week 5. He's the first Cardinals quarterback to win two POW awards in one season since Kurt Warner did in in 2009.
In between Murray's honors, safety Budda Baker won NFC Defensive Player of the Week. It's the fourth time in team history they have had POW winners in back-to-back weeks (2015, 2014, 1998).
Murray completed 34-of-48 passes for 360 yards, throwing for three touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
"I don't think I smiled all game," Murray said. "We just had to have our head down and keep grinding. Playing against Russell (Wilson) anything's possible and I think everybody saw that tonight. For me personally my mindset was 'just move the ball, do what I do, move the ball, be myself, lead the guys down the field, and make smart decisions, take care of the ball,' and like I said just be myself."
Against the Seahawks, Murray became the first player in NFL history to throw for at least 350 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for at least 50 yards and a TD. Murray already has six games this season -- out of seven -- with both a passing and rushing touchdown. His seven rushing touchdowns this season has already set a single-season franchise record for a quarterback.
"He's fun to coach," Kliff Kingsbury said. "He's competitive. He wants to be great. Any time you're going toe-to-toe with a guy like Russell Wilson, it meant a lot to him."