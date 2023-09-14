Kyzir White Leaves Imprint Already As Defensive Leader

The beauty of it all is the unknown of what will happen next.

"People can say what they want, but it's the National Football League and anybody could be beat," White said. "You see with the Jets when Aaron Rodgers went out and Zach Wilson comes in. I bet you everybody though the Bills were going to win.

"We all get paid to do this. It ain't like oh, just because you have a stacked roster you can't be beat. You still have to go out there and play football."

White knows that all too well, having lost in last year's Super Bowl with a talented Philadelphia roster. His time with the Eagles coincided with Rallis and Gannon.

Fellow linebacker Dennis Gardeck noted that White's time with the coaching staff has had a huge impact on the Cardinals linebackers. Having been in Rallis' linebacker room previously, White is "able to help get guys on the right track and understand his level of knowledge, and it matches his level of skill on the field."

His leadership and experience is also one of the reasons why Gannon named White one of the team captains. On the field, his role has expanded as well, in a defense with which he's already familiar.

"He knows there's ways that he can do better and keep improving his game, but I thought he tackled well and did a good job of running the whole show," Rallis said. "He's got the green dot (to call plays) in there. We put a lot on his plate to get us in and out of checks and everything like that, and he did a phenomenal job from that standpoint."

White will see a familiar foe Sunday at State Farm Stadium, against a Giants team who the Eagles played three times last season.