Kent Somers: Empathy If Not Sympathy, And That NFL Week 1

Sympathy, actually feeling sorry for someone else, has always been scarce in the NFL.

Empathy, however, sharing the same feeling as others, sometimes is abundant.

It certainly is after week one of this season when numerous teams, including the Cardinals, played as if the end zone was a gated community to which they had no pass code.

"In Week 1 you normally see a lot of points being scored," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said. "I don't know what the true numbers of that are, but it seemed like the scores were actually down."

They were. It was the fewest points scored in week one since the 2017 season, according to the Boston Globe. Third-down conversions were down. Sacks were up. And twenty of the 32 teams failed to pass for more than 200 yards.

For the Cardinals, it wasn't surprising that their offense did not score a touchdown and had 114 net yards passing. Arizona State freshmen had lived in their dorms longer than quarterback Joshua Dobbs had been in town. And everyone was playing their first game in a new system.

The surprise would have been producing a bounty of points and yards against what appears to be a stout Washington defense.

Elsewhere in the league, the offensive struggles were startling. Seattle scored just 13 points at home in a loss to the Rams. The Chiefs put up 20 in a loss at home. The Bengals, who made quarterback Joe Burrow the highest paid player in history the day before, scored three points in a loss in Cleveland on Sunday. The Vikings scored 17 points in a home loss to Tampa Bay. The Steelers managed just a touchdown in a loss at home to the 49ers, and the Giants were shut out by Dallas Sunday night in New Jersey.

Those outcomes were eyebrow-arching for a couple of reasons. The NFL has contorted itself for years to boost offensive production, but it's logic in doing so is linear. Fans apparently love it, because the game has never been more popular.

And it was some of the best offenses, and players, that struggled. The Chiefs, Bengals, Vikings and Seahawks all were in the top 10 in scoring a year ago.

"The first tape I turn on in New York (Giants vs. Cowboys), I see the defense is up 16-nothing and I'm like, 'What happened?'" Gannon said. "I think Week 1 is different for everybody. You've got new players, new schemes, new teams, did you play your guys in preseason and injuries—all those things go into it.

"Within the first couple of games, you want to find your rhythm, see what you do well and evaluate that, but the NFL, there are no surprises. Some games are tight and certain ones get out of whack."

Does week one forshadow a drastic decline in offensive production this season?

Probably not. Burrow looked like someone who missed all of training camp with a calf injury. He will soon return to looking like Joe Burrow. The Chiefs are going nowhere as long as quarterback Patrick Mahomes is healthy. Scoring shouldn't be a problem for the Vikings.

Week one's outcomes are probably a result of multiple factors. The rain in Cleveland. The 49ers' good health and loaded roster. Ditto that for the Cowboys, who play the Cardinals in two weeks. But maybe the biggest reason is that weird stuff happens in the NFL every week, especially the first one.

A year ago, the Bears beat the 49ers in Week 1. The Bears won just two more games and the 49ers finished 13-4. The Buccaneers whipped the Cowboys, 19-3, in the first week last season, and the Cowboys finished 12-5 and made the postseason. The Bengals lost to the Steelers in the first week a year ago and now have lost six of their last seven against the Browns. They still played for the AFC Championship two consecutive years.

The Bengals play the Cardinals on Oct. 8. They likely will have things figured out by then, provided Burrow is healthy.

"Nobody is panicking here," Burrow said. "Week 1 doesn't define anybody's season. Obviously, not very good out there. But we've been in this spot before, and we've come back stronger and had a great year. That's what we are going to do."

There was optimism in Pittsburgh, too, but the Steelers' loss is more troubling than the Bengals because it was the continuation of a trend. The Steelers, who play the Cardinals in week 13, scored just 28 offensive touchdowns a year ago, tied for second fewest in the NFL. There were signs of improvement in the preseason, but the 49ers defense showed us, again, the foolishness of believing much of what we see in games that don't count.

Losing coaches on the first weekend of the year sounded as if they were working off the same script. It's understandable. What do you say when your offense doesn't score a touchdown? Or, when you get beat 40-0, as the Giants did Sunday night?

"It's a humbling league," Giants coach Brian Daboll said. "This is an emotional game, guys put everything they have into it. They prepared well, we practiced well and we didn't put it together today. There's a lot of blame to go around and I'll take the head of it."

The good news for the losers is that it was only one of 17 games.