Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Jackson Tweet, Rodgers Story Underscore Kyler's Place In 2023

QB situation for the Ravens and Jets/Packers overtake owners meetings

Mar 27, 2023 at 09:44 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Opinions aren't uniform on the subject. This is understood. But the facts are these: Kyler Murray is the Cardinals' quarterback, and will be back in the starting lineup as soon as his rehab allows, and that is always the most important position to settle on any NFL team.

The Cardinals were in the thick of the QB drama last offseason, and it's a sigh of relief to be past it. That was underscored Monday morning at the Arizona Biltmore, where at first Jets coach Robert Saleh sidestepped questions whether his team was going to trade for Aaron Rodgers -- that would be tampering for him to comment -- and then Ravens coach John Harbaugh was blindsided when franchise-tagged QB Lamar Jackson tweeted out at the same time Harbaugh was meeting with the media that Jackson had asked to be traded on March 2.

Now, with the trade request (which predated the Ravens tagging Jackson) nearly a month old, Harbaugh wasn't surprised at Jackson wanting to move on. But to make it public, then, was an interestingly timed move. Harbaugh good-naturedly fielded the questions, noted he didn't see the tweet -- how could he, since he was sitting there talking to media when it come out -- and continued to say what he has been saying, which was optimism Jackson will be a Raven.

"It's going to work itself out," Harbaugh said. "Believe me, if we're playing football next year and Lamar Jackson's the quarterback, we're all going to be happy."

If Jackson is moved, then it's a titanic QB shift for two teams: the Ravens and whichever team he ends up with. The Rodgers thing seems inevitable, although until it does happen that hangs over two teams and it still has a scenario where Rodgers isn't moved until June.

Meanwhile, Kyler Murray continues to rehab (and by all accounts that has gone well) and works to get back to playing. The injury does make it a less-than-perfect spot, but at least it's not the tumult of Jackson and Rodgers.

AP21305552743019
Ben Liebenberg/AP

Related Content

news

Quarterback Room, Even With Kyler Injury, May Be Unchanged

With return of Blough, Cardinals look like they will eschew outside veteran

news

Good Beginning, Rough End With Rodney Hudson

Trade for center worked but injuries undercut stay

news

Byron Murphy Departs For Minnesota In Free Agency

Cornerback getting two-year deal with Vikings

news

Zach Allen Reportedly Leaves For Broncos

Defensive lineman reunites with Vance Joseph

news

Bears Trade No. 1 To Panthers, Cardinals Now In Charge

At No. 3, team will have top non-QB choice or could still trade

news

Player Health And What Training Camp Might Look Like

Gannon making 'football performance' a priority after injury-filled 2022

news

Jonathan Gannon Speaks About NFLPA Survey

Coach said improvements will be made with players 'in mind first'

news

Gannon Has A Simple Answer For Cardinals' Home Struggles

A better product will make State Farm Stadium difficult for opponents

news

Anthony Richardson's Big Combine Only Can Help Cardinals

Florida quarterback crushes drills in Indianapolis

news

Bringing In Familiar Players? Not Necessarily, Gannon Says

Coach confident in getting scheme to fit whomever Cardinals acquire

news

Adrian Wilson Moves On

Ring of Honor member and VP of pro personnel takes job with Panthers

Advertising