Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Larry Fitzgerald Among Host Of Ex-Cardinals Up For College Hall Of Fame

Hearst, Rice, Suggs also on the ballot

Jun 05, 2023 at 10:53 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Fitz is up for the Hall of Fame vote.

Not that Hall of Fame. Not yet. Larry Fitzgerald's first crack at Canton doesn't come until 2026. But he is eligible for the college football Hall of Fame this year, for his stellar career at the University of Pittsburgh that earned him his place as the No. 3 overall selection in the 2004 NFL draft by the Cardinals.

Fitz was the Heisman runner-up in 2003 and a unanimous first team All-American. He was voted the best receiver in college and was the first-even sophomore to win the Walter Camp Player of the Year award.

He's one of four former Cardinals up for the vote. The new class will be announced early in 2024. The other Cardinals? Running back Garrison Hearst, who was third in the Heisman race in 1992 at Georgia while finishing with 3,232 rushing yards in his career. Defensive end Simeon Rice of Illinois, who was twice first-team All-American and had 44.5 career sacks and 69 tackles for loss, with a 16-sack season.

Then there is Terrell Suggs, who didn't even make it a full season with the Cardinals but his time at Arizona State was legendary. His final year at ASU in 2002, Suggs had 24 sacks and 31.5 tackles for loss, with 65.5 TFL and 44 sacks in his career.

Fitzgerald, Hearst and Rice were all No. 3 overall picks by the Cardinals. Suggs was considered by the Cardinals as the No. 6 pick, but the team instead traded down in 2003.

AP02113001785
Gene J. Puskar/AP

Related Content

news

What To Call Hjalte Froholdt, The 'Danish Army Knife'

That's YELL-duh, in case you were wondering

news

Budda Baker: 'When It's Time To Be There I'll Be There, Smiling'

Safety is working out on his own in Valley

news

Moving On From D-Hop, And What Comes Next

Cards take full cap hit this season; Hollywood up as No. 1

news

Only One Way To Approach School Advice For Kei'Trel Clark

Rookie cornerback tells those who ask to get degree before NFL

news

NFL Allows For Emergency Third QB Again

Rule means player wouldn't count against active players on game days

news

DeAndre Hopkins Remains Away, Prepping On Own For Season

Wide receiver says working out on own more of benefit at this point in career

news

Drew Terrell's Potential Earns Him Accelerator Invitation

Cardinals passing game coordinator will have chance to mingle with owners

news

Larry Fitzgerald's Supper Gains $1 Million For Foundation

Former wide receiver aids education, breast cancer work

news

After Tragedy In Hometown Of Allen, Kyler Murray Donates

Quarterback gives to victims as well as bringing awareness to situation

news

The Possibility Of No Primetime Games For Cardinals

Thursday night changes for Amazon could impact schedule

news

Monti Ossenfort Relives A Crazy Two-And-A-Half Minutes

Cardinals GM talks draft and his new job on 'Dave Pasch Podcast'

Advertising