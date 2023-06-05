Larry Fitzgerald Among Host Of Ex-Cardinals Up For College Hall Of Fame

Fitz is up for the Hall of Fame vote.

Not that Hall of Fame. Not yet. Larry Fitzgerald's first crack at Canton doesn't come until 2026. But he is eligible for the college football Hall of Fame this year, for his stellar career at the University of Pittsburgh that earned him his place as the No. 3 overall selection in the 2004 NFL draft by the Cardinals.

Fitz was the Heisman runner-up in 2003 and a unanimous first team All-American. He was voted the best receiver in college and was the first-even sophomore to win the Walter Camp Player of the Year award.

He's one of four former Cardinals up for the vote. The new class will be announced early in 2024. The other Cardinals? Running back Garrison Hearst, who was third in the Heisman race in 1992 at Georgia while finishing with 3,232 rushing yards in his career. Defensive end Simeon Rice of Illinois, who was twice first-team All-American and had 44.5 career sacks and 69 tackles for loss, with a 16-sack season.

Then there is Terrell Suggs, who didn't even make it a full season with the Cardinals but his time at Arizona State was legendary. His final year at ASU in 2002, Suggs had 24 sacks and 31.5 tackles for loss, with 65.5 TFL and 44 sacks in his career.