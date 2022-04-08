Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Larry Fitzgerald (And Devon Kennard) Check Out Broadcasting

NFLPA holds boot camp -- could the former receiver end up on camera?

Apr 08, 2022 at 09:40 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Devon Kennard still is enjoying a career as an NFL player, but the linebacker has made it clear his aspirations off the field are just as important, as a real estate and investing mogul and now, taking part in a broadcasting boot camp put together by the NFL Players Association.

But as Kennard's recent Instagram and Twitter posts revealed, there was another (ex-)Cardinal on hand: Larry Fitzgerald.

Fitz is in the moment of finding his life after football. (It was interesting but not surprising in the least when Bruce Arians recently revealed on Arizona Sports 98.7 that he asked in-season if Fitz might come back to help the Buccaneers and Fitz said he "couldn't run two plays right now.") Fitz has been on the golf course (a lot), he's watching the Phoenix Suns -- of which he owns a stake -- head into the playoffs as the best team in basketball, and, apparently, wanted to take a look at being in front of the camera.

Many have speculated Fitzgerald would be a natural on-camera analyst. He definitely has the look and the knowledge. He wouldn't be a game analyst; Fitz would be better suited for a studio show, in my opinion. But I've long wondered if Fitz has the personality to be the guy who can say what needs to be said in such a role. Networks are looking for guys who can not only praise but criticize; Fitz has long loathed public call-outs of anyone, particularly fellow players.

But it's an intriguing concept. Frankly, with either he or Kennard, I could see the TV transition, if that's what either really set out to do.

Related Content

news

The Logistics Of The Mexico Trip

Cardinals contingent visits Estadio Azteca ahead of this season's game

news

J.J. Watt, Man Of The People (On A Saturday Afternoon)

Defensive end follows through on promise to hang out with fans

news

Kliff Kingsbury Reiterates He And Kyler Murray 'In A Good Place'

Cardinals coach makes comment at NFL Owners Meetings

news

Cardinals May Practice Against Titans In Nashville During Training Camp

Vrabel says plan is for teams to get together for joint work

news

Kyler Murray Talks Big Unit And The Bird Who Cried Uncle

Quarterback's relative was at the plate when Johnson threw memorable pitch

news

With Jeff Gladney, Dollars Make Sense He'll Likely Play

New cornerback would team with Murphy, Wilson in secondary

news

Hopkins Cap Help And Numbers For Ertz, Conner

New league year -- and official start to free agency -- comes Wednesday

news

Cardinals Continue To Maneuver With Salary Cap

Kennard's pay reduction clears up more room with free agency coming

news

Chandler Jones Says Future Will Be Determined By Who Maximizes Chandler Jones

Linebacker about to hit unrestricted free-agent market

news

Talking The Terms And Phrases Of Free Agency

Some of the definitions you need to know this time of year

news

Russell Wilson Departs NFC West In Trade To Broncos

Seahawks deal away their franchise quarterback

Advertising