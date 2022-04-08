Larry Fitzgerald (And Devon Kennard) Check Out Broadcasting

Devon Kennard still is enjoying a career as an NFL player, but the linebacker has made it clear his aspirations off the field are just as important, as a real estate and investing mogul and now, taking part in a broadcasting boot camp put together by the NFL Players Association.

But as Kennard's recent Instagram and Twitter posts revealed, there was another (ex-)Cardinal on hand: Larry Fitzgerald.

Fitz is in the moment of finding his life after football. (It was interesting but not surprising in the least when Bruce Arians recently revealed on Arizona Sports 98.7 that he asked in-season if Fitz might come back to help the Buccaneers and Fitz said he "couldn't run two plays right now.") Fitz has been on the golf course (a lot), he's watching the Phoenix Suns -- of which he owns a stake -- head into the playoffs as the best team in basketball, and, apparently, wanted to take a look at being in front of the camera.

Many have speculated Fitzgerald would be a natural on-camera analyst. He definitely has the look and the knowledge. He wouldn't be a game analyst; Fitz would be better suited for a studio show, in my opinion. But I've long wondered if Fitz has the personality to be the guy who can say what needs to be said in such a role. Networks are looking for guys who can not only praise but criticize; Fitz has long loathed public call-outs of anyone, particularly fellow players.