Locked-In Kyler Murray Has Good Vibes For Cardinals Draft

Kyler Murray, before his Phase One workout this morning, took to X to post about the draft.

"Something about today just feels right," Murray said. "Vibes are immaculate."

It's fair to think the Cardinals QB is anticipating a high-level wide receiver to be arriving soon. That would put a smile on any signal-caller's face. Kyler, in an interview with foxnews.com, said he has "full faith" in GM Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon to pull off an impactful draft.

"Last year, they did a hell of a job," Murray said. "This year, obviously, with me being out and just the culture shift and the way I saw the guys buy in, it's been a complete 180 for us. I'm just excited. I know Monti and J.G. are on the same page, and I know any decision they make is going to be the best decision for the team.

"Obviously, that's the corporate answer, but I know who I want. We'll see if it happens."