Locked-In Kyler Murray Has Good Vibes For Cardinals Draft

Kyler Murray, before his Phase One workout this morning, took to X to post about the draft.
"Something about today just feels right," Murray said. "Vibes are immaculate."
It's fair to think the Cardinals QB is anticipating a high-level wide receiver to be arriving soon. That would put a smile on any signal-caller's face. Kyler, in an interview with foxnews.com, said he has "full faith" in GM Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon to pull off an impactful draft.
"Last year, they did a hell of a job," Murray said. "This year, obviously, with me being out and just the culture shift and the way I saw the guys buy in, it's been a complete 180 for us. I'm just excited. I know Monti and J.G. are on the same page, and I know any decision they make is going to be the best decision for the team.
"Obviously, that's the corporate answer, but I know who I want. We'll see if it happens."
Hmmm. Wonder who that is.
Whomever the Cardinals pick up, the team -- and the offense in particular -- will only go as far as their quarterback can take them. That's the reality of the NFL. And Murray, who finally gets a full offseason with Gannon and the coaching staff, is in a great position to build on what Murray was able to do in the last eight games of 2023.
"I don't know if there's another quarterback in the league more locked in than me," Murray said.