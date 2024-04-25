 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Locked-In Kyler Murray Has Good Vibes For Cardinals Draft

Quarterback talks about his faith in front office

Apr 25, 2024 at 02:27 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Kyler Murray, before his Phase One workout this morning, took to X to post about the draft.

"Something about today just feels right," Murray said. "Vibes are immaculate."

It's fair to think the Cardinals QB is anticipating a high-level wide receiver to be arriving soon. That would put a smile on any signal-caller's face. Kyler, in an interview with foxnews.com, said he has "full faith" in GM Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon to pull off an impactful draft.

"Last year, they did a hell of a job," Murray said. "This year, obviously, with me being out and just the culture shift and the way I saw the guys buy in, it's been a complete 180 for us. I'm just excited. I know Monti and J.G. are on the same page, and I know any decision they make is going to be the best decision for the team.

"Obviously, that's the corporate answer, but I know who I want. We'll see if it happens."

Hmmm. Wonder who that is.

Whomever the Cardinals pick up, the team -- and the offense in particular -- will only go as far as their quarterback can take them. That's the reality of the NFL. And Murray, who finally gets a full offseason with Gannon and the coaching staff, is in a great position to build on what Murray was able to do in the last eight games of 2023.

"I don't know if there's another quarterback in the league more locked in than me," Murray said.

QB Kyler Murray working out Thursday morning.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray working out Thursday morning.

Related Content

news

Larry Fitzgerald The Perfect Draft Pick 20 Years Ago

Cardinals all-time great was third overall selection in 2004
news

On 'Fair' Trades, And The Actual Deals That Could Happen In Draft

If teams want to move for QB, Cardinals -- among other teams -- have high price
news

In Honor Of Pat Tillman At 226, Tillman Scholar To Announce Cardinals Pick

Late safety, who was killed 20 years ago, was a seventh-round choice
news

Paris Johnson, Budda Baker Chime In With Their Wideout Scouting Analysis

Cardinals stump for the pass-catching products from their alma maters
news

Trey McBride On Potential Receiver: 'I Trust In Monti'

Tight end good with whatever Cardinals GM chooses to add in passing game
news

NFL Clears Way For Teams To Have Third Helmet Design

Cardinals have regular white and alternate black at the moment
news

Wide Receiver Room Under Construction For Cardinals

Dortch is back, but additions in some form are coming
news

As Draft Creeps Closer, Cardinals' Foray Into Free Agency Dwindles

Ossenfort won't rule out any more signings but draft will take precedence 
news

New Hybrid Kickoff, And No More Surprise Onside Kicks

Hope is that returns jump with new version and revive 'dying' play
news

Cardinals Will Have Another Joint Practice In Preseason

Gannon can't say specifics yet but acknowledges it is AFC team
news

Dropping The Hip-Drop, And Adjusting Coaches Challenges

NFL passes another rule on tackling to help safety
Advertising