Locker Room Reaction: Cardinals at Cowboys

Hear from the players after the Cardinals defeat the Cowboys 28-17

Nov 02, 2014 at 01:05 PM
LR-REACT-DAL-CP.jpg

CARSON PALMER

**

**

LARRY FITZGERALD

BRUCE ARIANS

ANDRE ELLINGTON

CALAIS CAMPBELL

PATRICK PETERSON

TYRANN MATHIEU

PHOTOS

Cardinals at Cowboys

Images from the Cardinals game against the Cowboys

CB Justin Bethel blocks a field goal before the half
1 / 12

CB Justin Bethel blocks a field goal before the half

TE John Carlson hauls in a touchdown reception
2 / 12

TE John Carlson hauls in a touchdown reception

Cowboys punt returner Dwayne Harris
3 / 12

Cowboys punt returner Dwayne Harris

WR Larry Fitzgerald
4 / 12

WR Larry Fitzgerald

WR Jaron Brown catches a touchdown pass
5 / 12

WR Jaron Brown catches a touchdown pass

WR Jaron Brown celebrates his touchdown
6 / 12

WR Jaron Brown celebrates his touchdown

RB Andre Ellington takes the handoff from QB Carson Palmer
7 / 12

RB Andre Ellington takes the handoff from QB Carson Palmer

QB Carson Palmer scans the field
8 / 12

QB Carson Palmer scans the field

QB Carson Palmer is sacked
9 / 12

QB Carson Palmer is sacked

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett congratulates CB Tyler Patmon after he returned an interception for a touchdown
10 / 12

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett congratulates CB Tyler Patmon after he returned an interception for a touchdown

CB Patrick Peterson returns a blocked field goal
11 / 12

CB Patrick Peterson returns a blocked field goal

Cowboys QB Brandon Weeden
12 / 12

Cowboys QB Brandon Weeden

