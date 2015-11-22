Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

More

Locker Room Reaction: Sunday Night Nail-Biter

Hear from Bruce Arians and the Cardinals after the close win over the Bengals

Nov 22, 2015 at 03:57 PM

BRUCE ARIANS

Quotable:"That's why they schedule these things for sixty minutes."

CARSON PALMER

Quotable:"Our fans carried us through this game. For the Birdgang and the Red Sea to show up for us on Sunday night, that's huge."

LARRY FITZGERALD

Quotable:"I would love to put four quarters of great football together offensively."

**

**

DEONE BUCANNON

Quotable:"It's good to have these games so that we can get used to it."

CHANDLER CATANZARO

Quotable:"The kick was awesome. It was just the punctuation mark at the end of the game."

CALAIS CAMPBELL

Quotable:"They gave us their best shot and it just felt good for us to keep playing football."

TYRANN MATHIEU

Quotable: "Everybody plays a part in it, our fans, every player in this locker room and the players on the practice squad."

JOHN BROWN

Quotable:"I'm real proud of [J.J. Nelson]. He's the one that carried this receiver group today."

MIKE IUPATI

Quotable:"This is a big win for [Carson Palmer] and just for us too.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

The Reboot Of Kyler Murray

Two games proves Cardinals QB must learn on the fly
news

Cardinals Place Leki Fotu On Injured Reserve

White officially goes on IR; Stille put on active roster
news

Cardinals Take Part In 'Feed The Hungry' Before Thanksgiving

Players, executives, cheerleaders reach out to community in need
news

Kyzir White Headed To Injured Reserve For Cardinals

Linebacker had played every snap on defense
news

Cardinals Have Chances But Come Up Painfully Short In Houston

Two fourth-quarter drives end without points in 21-16 loss
news

Cardinals Know It's Time To Trend Up With Trip To Houston

Game against Texans features two first-year head coaches
news

Paris Johnson Hones In On Job One: Protecting Kyler Murray

Right tackle working his way through rookie season
news

Michael Carter 'Grateful' For Fresh Start With Cardinals

Running back released by Jets, should fit right into offense
news

Kyler Murray Finds His Edge After Return From Knee Injury

Cardinals quarterback still trying to break old habits in new offense
news

Cardinals Claim Michael Carter Off Waivers

Team adds veteran running back from New York Jets
news

Kyler Murray Magic Turns 69 Into 13 During Crucial Cardinals Scramble

Quarterback's escape improv was about more than just a first down
news

BJ Ojulari Sacks Helps Cardinals To Complete Win

Defense getting help from rookie as stops help Kyler comeback
Advertising