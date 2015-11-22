Locker Room Reaction: Sunday Night Nail-Biter

BRUCE ARIANS
Quotable:"That's why they schedule these things for sixty minutes."
CARSON PALMER
Quotable:"Our fans carried us through this game. For the Birdgang and the Red Sea to show up for us on Sunday night, that's huge."
LARRY FITZGERALD
Quotable:"I would love to put four quarters of great football together offensively."
DEONE BUCANNON
Quotable:"It's good to have these games so that we can get used to it."
CHANDLER CATANZARO
Quotable:"The kick was awesome. It was just the punctuation mark at the end of the game."
CALAIS CAMPBELL
Quotable:"They gave us their best shot and it just felt good for us to keep playing football."
TYRANN MATHIEU
Quotable: "Everybody plays a part in it, our fans, every player in this locker room and the players on the practice squad."
JOHN BROWN
Quotable:"I'm real proud of [J.J. Nelson]. He's the one that carried this receiver group today."
MIKE IUPATI
Quotable:"This is a big win for [Carson Palmer] and just for us too.