Locker Room Reaction: Tale of Two Halves

BRUCE ARIANS
Quotable:"We fed of our defense in the first five minutes of the second half."
CARSON PALMER
Quotable:"[Arians] just kept having the right calls for the right coverage."
LARRY FITZGERALD
Quotable:"We have not played our best football yet."
TYRANN MATHIEU
Quotable:"I thought our leadership stepped up well."
FROSTEE RUCKER
Quotable:"We were not playing our style of ball in the first half."
RASHAD JOHNSON
Quotable:"That second half showed a lot of character."
CHRIS JOHNSON
Quotable:"Every week is not going to be a blowout win."
TROY NIKLAS
Quotable:"It was pretty awesome. Words can't really describe it."
JAMES BETTCHER
Quotable:"The guys went out and did it. It wasn't anything from me, it wasn't anything from any coach, the guys got it done."
AZCARDINALS.COM SUGGESTS:________
- READ: Cardinals break Browns in half
- PHOTOS: Cardinals at Browns
- WATCH: Arians' locker room speech
- WATCH: 2 Minute Drill
- WATCH: Cardinals vs. Browns highlights