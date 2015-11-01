Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Locker Room Reaction: Tale of Two Halves

Hear from Bruce Arians and the Cardinals after the win over the Browns

Nov 01, 2015 at 08:43 AM

BRUCE ARIANS

Quotable:"We fed of our defense in the first five minutes of the second half."

CARSON PALMER

Quotable:"[Arians] just kept having the right calls for the right coverage."

LARRY FITZGERALD

Quotable:"We have not played our best football yet."

TYRANN MATHIEU

Quotable:"I thought our leadership stepped up well."

FROSTEE RUCKER

Quotable:"We were not playing our style of ball in the first half."

RASHAD JOHNSON

Quotable:"That second half showed a lot of character."

CHRIS JOHNSON

Quotable:"Every week is not going to be a blowout win."

TROY NIKLAS

Quotable:"It was pretty awesome. Words can't really describe it."

JAMES BETTCHER

Quotable:"The guys went out and did it. It wasn't anything from me, it wasn't anything from any coach, the guys got it done."

