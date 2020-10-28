Markus Golden Provides Perfect Fit For Cardinals' Pass Rush

In 2016 – his last full season in Arizona before an ACL tear in 2017 derailed his last two years – Golden led the team with 12½ sacks.

"Supply and demand tells you there aren't many outside linebackers out there that can rush the passer," General Manager Steve Keim said. "The fact that we drafted him, and we have a relationship with Markus already, it made it easy to pull the trigger because we know the kind of player he is and who he is as a person.

"He's a guy I've always admired because of his mentality, his motor, his love and passion for the game. To be able to acquire him at this point in the season when we do need some depth at that spot to me will only ignite that passion and that excitement in our locker room."

Between blitzes, the emergence of Reddick and unexpected help from Dennis Gardeck﻿, the Cardinals have been able to tread water after Jones got hurt.

But even before Golden's arrival, Reddick felt that role of the defense couldn't be buying into excuses.

"It's heartbreaking to see what happened to Chan," Reddick said. "But because he is out, there can't be a shortage of production."

Joseph isn't specific about how he'll deploy Golden yet. Reddick is playing well, as is Devon Kennard on the other side. But Joseph's enthusiasm for Golden is apparent.

The man they call "Junk" -- short for the "Junkyard Dog" moniker he picked up soon after arriving in Arizona -- brings more than just pressure off the edge. That energy the Cardinals seek week-to-week in the near-empty stadiums of 2020? Golden is one of those guys that will juice up his teammates. That was as much his role during his first go-round with the Cards as sack man.

"As a kid, I used to be so hype playing football, and then after I used to be, not embarrassed, but like, 'Dang, why was I acting that crazy?' " Golden said in 2018. "Then it was like, I accepted it. I loved playing ball, I loved to compete."

That's what the Cardinals are counting on.

"He overwhelms tackles just with effort," Joseph said. "And that's what it takes in this league. Most sacks aren't cute rushes. It's dirty, it's grimy and it's tough. That's the kind of player he is.