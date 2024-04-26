Maserati Marv Comes To The Desert, And First-Round Aftermath

The Cardinals got the guy. Marvin Harrison Jr. is the new wide receiver, and you could practically hear the cheers from the draft party on the other side of the Valley from the facility in Tempe.

It was the expected pick yet still satisfying. Fills the wide receiver need? Check. Gets the Cardinals arguably the best player in the draft? Check. Makes the fans happy. Definitely a check. The way the draft played out and the way Monti Ossenfort talked afterward, it doesn't sound like a trade ever was really possible. Quarterbacks fell to the teams that wanted them. (Although Falcons, wow.) Still, does it matter? This one worked out perfect.

-- The pick of Darius Robinson at 27 could have gone some other ways, but anyone acting like it was a shock doesn't make sense to me. Robinson was mocked to the Cardinals by a few people, so it wasn't out of left field. This team wants to have stellar offensive and defensive lines. They clearly had him rated higher than, for example, defensive lineman Jerry Newton or cornerbacks like Cooper DeJean and Kool-Aid McKinstry. So you make the pick.

-- That said, the Cardinals are picking third (right now) on Friday night, so one of those guys will still be on the board. Still out there as well: defensive lineman Braden Fiske, cornerback Ennis Rakestraw and offensive linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson and Zach Frazier.

-- BUT ... "We still have some players we really like up on the board, and what I would say is, I think our options are going to be plentiful for teams that are interesting in coming up to us too," Ossenfort said. So yes, the Cardinals might trade down from 35. We'll see if they do, and how far. The Cardinals have six picks in 2025. I wouldn't be surprised if that is in the back of Ossenfort's mind too.

-- The Cardinals, besides pick 35, have three in the third round on Friday: 66, 71 and 90.

-- One enterprising fan at the draft party on the Great Lawn actually asked linebacker BJ Ojulari -- who was on hand signing autographs -- if he'd be willing to surrender the No. 18 so Harrison would be able to wear his college number. Not surprisingly, Ojulari said no. That number is special to Ojulari. It's given to the player who most epitomizes a player at LSU, where Ojulari played, and it is meaningful for him to keep it.