Marvin Harrison Jr., His Jersey, And Making The Right Decision

When he was introduced to the media last week, Marvin Harrison Jr. was asked about signing his NFLPA licensing deal -- which, while unsigned, means among other things his jersey can't be for sale to fans -- and he said he would be talking to his camp and "do what's best for me moving forward."

Then ESPN's Pat McAfee reported on the story, noting he heard from sources from Harrison's side (and the rookie wideout did repost the McAfee posts/videos on the subject) explaining the hangup. Long story short, some jersey licenses are signed initially in college these days, covering multiple years and into pro careers for bigger names.

In this case, it would've been a four-year deal Harrison would have signed in his sophomore year at Ohio State. Harrison declined, deciding it wasn't good enough, especially since it would've stretched into the beginning of his pro career -- and that Harrison and his family felt it wasn't a good enough deal for the potential high pick.

McAfee said this hopefully should be figured out sooner rather than later. "Marvin Harrison Jr. will be a part of the NFLPA when the time comes," McAfee said.