 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Marvin Harrison Jr., His Jersey, And Making The Right Decision

Wideout still needs to choose number as well

May 01, 2024 at 10:05 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

When he was introduced to the media last week, Marvin Harrison Jr. was asked about signing his NFLPA licensing deal -- which, while unsigned, means among other things his jersey can't be for sale to fans -- and he said he would be talking to his camp and "do what's best for me moving forward."

Then ESPN's Pat McAfee reported on the story, noting he heard from sources from Harrison's side (and the rookie wideout did repost the McAfee posts/videos on the subject) explaining the hangup. Long story short, some jersey licenses are signed initially in college these days, covering multiple years and into pro careers for bigger names.

In this case, it would've been a four-year deal Harrison would have signed in his sophomore year at Ohio State. Harrison declined, deciding it wasn't good enough, especially since it would've stretched into the beginning of his pro career -- and that Harrison and his family felt it wasn't a good enough deal for the potential high pick.

McAfee said this hopefully should be figured out sooner rather than later. "Marvin Harrison Jr. will be a part of the NFLPA when the time comes," McAfee said.

So for now, there won't be Harrison jerseys to get. And before you ask, no, Harrison has not yet chosen his jersey number. The rookies return to Arizona next week for rookie minicamp, and he should have something picked for his first field work that weekend.

Arizona Cardinals first-round draft picks are introduced during a press conference on Friday, April 26, 2024 in Tempe, AZ.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

With His Supper Club, Larry Fitzgerald Continues To Chase 'Super Bowl'

Cardinals legend raises money for breast cancer awareness, technology gaps
news

Having Two-Year Patience, And 2024 Draft Aftermath

news

Maserati Marv Comes To The Desert, And First-Round Aftermath

news

Locked-In Kyler Murray Has Good Vibes For Cardinals Draft

Quarterback talks about his faith in front office
news

Larry Fitzgerald The Perfect Draft Pick 20 Years Ago

Cardinals all-time great was third overall selection in 2004
news

On 'Fair' Trades, And The Actual Deals That Could Happen In Draft

If teams want to move for QB, Cardinals -- among other teams -- have high price
news

In Honor Of Pat Tillman At 226, Tillman Scholar To Announce Cardinals Pick

Late safety, who was killed 20 years ago, was a seventh-round choice
news

Paris Johnson, Budda Baker Chime In With Their Wideout Scouting Analysis

Cardinals stump for the pass-catching products from their alma maters
news

Trey McBride On Potential Receiver: 'I Trust In Monti'

Tight end good with whatever Cardinals GM chooses to add in passing game
news

NFL Clears Way For Teams To Have Third Helmet Design

Cardinals have regular white and alternate black at the moment
news

Wide Receiver Room Under Construction For Cardinals

Dortch is back, but additions in some form are coming
Advertising