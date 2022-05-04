Mexico Game Features Cardinals-49ers On 'Monday Night Football'

The full NFL schedule doesn't come out for another week, but the Cardinals now know the details of their game in Mexico City this season – and that it will be a nationally televised primetime game.

The NFL announced Wednesday morning the Cardinals will play the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca on "Monday Night Football" on Nov. 21. Kickoff will be at 7:15 p.m. in Mexico City (6:15 p.m. Arizona time.)

The Cardinals also played the 49ers when they became the first team to win a regular-season game outside the United States, 31-14, in a game at Estadio Azteca in 2005. The NFL has not held a game in Mexico City for two years because of Covid.

The game will be in Week 11, meaning wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will have returned from his suspension.