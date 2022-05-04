Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Mexico Game Features Cardinals-49ers On 'Monday Night Football'

NFL announces international game will be Nov. 21

May 04, 2022 at 06:00 AM
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

At left, safety Robert Griffith runs out with the Mexican flag before the Cardinals' game in Mexico City in 2005 against the 49ers; at right, linebacker Isaiah Simmons moves up to make a play against the 49ers in 2021.
AP/Arizona Cardinals
The full NFL schedule doesn't come out for another week, but the Cardinals now know the details of their game in Mexico City this season – and that it will be a nationally televised primetime game.

The NFL announced Wednesday morning the Cardinals will play the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca on "Monday Night Football" on Nov. 21. Kickoff will be at 7:15 p.m. in Mexico City (6:15 p.m. Arizona time.)

The Cardinals also played the 49ers when they became the first team to win a regular-season game outside the United States, 31-14, in a game at Estadio Azteca in 2005. The NFL has not held a game in Mexico City for two years because of Covid.

The game will be in Week 11, meaning wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will have returned from his suspension.

The NFL will have five international games this season: One in Mexico, three in London and one in Germany. All the matchups were announced Wednesday morning: The London games will be Vikings-Saints on Oct. 2, Giants-Packers on Oct. 9, and Broncos-Jaguars on Oct. 30. The Seahawks-Buccaneers will play in Germany on Nov. 13.

AZC_MexicoGame_1600x1600_v2

[FOR TICKET INFORMATION CLICK HERE]

The full NFL schedule will be announced on May 12.

The Mexico game will take the place of the 49ers' visit to State Farm Stadium this season. Last season, the Cardinals beat the 49ers, 17-10, in the game in Arizona, and won in San Francisco, 31-17, despite both Hopkins and Kyler Murray missing the game with injury.

The first meeting in Mexico between the teams featured a then-NFL-record crowd of more than 103,000, a 14-0 lead for the 49ers before their offense had even taken a snap, the debut of then-49ers rookie QB Alex Smith, touchdown catches from Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin, and a record-tying six field goals from Neil Rackers.

ESPN will televise this year's Monday night game, with their new broadcast tandem of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

