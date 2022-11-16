Folktales: One Time In Mexico

The NFL had played games in foreign countries before. The Cardinals actually had played preseason games in both Japan and England. The NFL was trying to branch out. An executive vice president of the league named Roger Goodell was among league leaders wondering if playing beyond the U.S. borders made sense.

Goodell said at a news conference a few months before the game that if it went well, the NFL would "look to play an international game, maybe on an annual basis, and rotate that around to some of the markets that have an interest globally."

Michael Bidwill was a ballboy for the team when the Cardinals played the Vikings in an "American Bowl" preseason game at Wembley Stadium in 1983. His role was much different by 2005.

The Cardinals not only had the willingness to give up a home game – one where they might have only garnered 30,000 fans at Sun Devil Stadium anyway – but a desire to build their brand in the country only a couple of hours drive to the south.

"We try to be trailblazers, and we want to be at the front of innovation," Bidwill said.

Another tie to Mexico was the presence of a player on their practice squad. Rolando Cantú, an offensive lineman from Monterrey, had been with the organization since 2004.

"Once the once the league decided to do international games, it was obviously you have to attack the biggest market in Mexico City," said Cantú, now the team's director of international business development as well as a media commentator in both Spanish and English.

Since the Cardinals and 49ers faced off in Mexico, the NFL has played 37 more regular-season games in foreign countries, with two more London games scheduled in 2021. Foreign games have been a place to put home games of teams that don't draw as well or who are building new stadiums, but with the addition of a 17th game, every team in the future will surrender a home game to play outside the country.

"It absolutely means everything to me to know that the sport took a big step forward outside of the U.S. and we were part of that," said Bertrand Berry, a defensive end on the 2005 team.

The Cardinals had been scheduled to return to Mexico City in 2020 before the trip was cancelled because of the pandemic. They played a game in London – for a Rams "home" game -- in 2017.

It started that night in 2005.