Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Folktales

Presented by
Folktales Mexico Inside
Folktales: One Time In Mexico
Griffith provided iconic moment as Cardinals ushered in era of NFL international play
By Darren Urban Nov 16, 2022
Photographs By Arizona Cardinals/AP

This story was originally published on Oct. 6, 2021.

Robert Griffith lay in his bed in the upscale Mexico City hotel, trying to get some sleep and unable to get a thought out of his mind.

The Cardinals would play the next evening at Estadio Azteca, a legendary local stadium, in the first regular-season NFL game not played on United States soil. The night would be historic, in front of more than 100,000 fans. And the veteran safety couldn't get out of his head a nagging question.

Who are the Mexican people going to cheer for?

The Cards were not a great team, their opponents the 49ers a once glorious franchise that had rookie quarterback Alex Smith because they had been the worst team in the NFL the year before.

The Cardinals were in their final year playing at Arizona State University's Sun Devil Stadium, ready to move into a brand-new building in Glendale the next season. Owner Bill Bidwill and son Michael, a team vice president at the time, told the NFL they would give up a home game to try and broaden the league's – and the team's – brand in Mexico.

For all the games the NFL now plays out of the country, and for all the countries it would like to eventually play games in, the concept truly was realized on Oct. 2, 2005.

It was a historical game, and there was opportunity to sway the crowd. Griffith's idea? To get a Mexican flag he could carry out during the game introductions.

Griffith was a Pro Bowler in his career, twice an All-Pro. He reached a pair of NFC Championship games with the Vikings; he played at the Metrodome in Minnesota where the volume was often ear-splitting.

But carrying the flag still gives him goosebumps when he relays the story. It is admittedly one of the greatest moments in his career – and an iconic one in the history of the Cardinals' franchise.

"I go out with the flag, and I just felt 10 feet tall, man," Griffith said. "It got loud. By the time I got to midfield, it was almost like I could have just flown away."

The NFL had played games in foreign countries before. The Cardinals actually had played preseason games in both Japan and England. The NFL was trying to branch out. An executive vice president of the league named Roger Goodell was among league leaders wondering if playing beyond the U.S. borders made sense.

Goodell said at a news conference a few months before the game that if it went well, the NFL would "look to play an international game, maybe on an annual basis, and rotate that around to some of the markets that have an interest globally."

Michael Bidwill was a ballboy for the team when the Cardinals played the Vikings in an "American Bowl" preseason game at Wembley Stadium in 1983. His role was much different by 2005.

The Cardinals not only had the willingness to give up a home game – one where they might have only garnered 30,000 fans at Sun Devil Stadium anyway – but a desire to build their brand in the country only a couple of hours drive to the south.

"We try to be trailblazers, and we want to be at the front of innovation," Bidwill said.

Another tie to Mexico was the presence of a player on their practice squad. Rolando Cantú, an offensive lineman from Monterrey, had been with the organization since 2004.

"Once the once the league decided to do international games, it was obviously you have to attack the biggest market in Mexico City," said Cantú, now the team's director of international business development as well as a media commentator in both Spanish and English.

Since the Cardinals and 49ers faced off in Mexico, the NFL has played 37 more regular-season games in foreign countries, with two more London games scheduled in 2021. Foreign games have been a place to put home games of teams that don't draw as well or who are building new stadiums, but with the addition of a 17th game, every team in the future will surrender a home game to play outside the country.

"It absolutely means everything to me to know that the sport took a big step forward outside of the U.S. and we were part of that," said Bertrand Berry, a defensive end on the 2005 team.

The Cardinals had been scheduled to return to Mexico City in 2020 before the trip was cancelled because of the pandemic. They played a game in London – for a Rams "home" game -- in 2017.

It started that night in 2005.

"That day, the fans were different," Cantú said. "They were hungry. They were hungry to be a part of something unique. And the unique part about it was, this was a regular-season game. This game was going to count. It wasn't an American Bowl. It wasn't an exhibition game. This game was going to be remembered in the history books. If you got a ticket to go to Estadio Azteca, you were a part of history."

The players got off the bus after arriving in Mexico, and they were NFL stars. Larry Fitzgerald, Anquan Boldin, Kurt Warner. Yet Michael Bidwill remembered the Mexican press all but ignoring them as they walked by. Then Cantú followed.

"They just swarm on him," Bidwill said.

Cantú was a star in his home country, even though his NFL resumé included no regular-season roster time. A product of the NFL's initial international player program, the 6-foot-5, 350-pound offensive lineman would make history later in the season when he appeared in the Cardinals' final game of the season. He was the first to play in the NFL who had come through the Mexican collegiate football system.

But that was at the end of the season. Here in October, Cantú was only on the trip as an ambassador. He had hoped the team would place him on the active roster for the game and admitted disappointment when they didn't.

"The first emotion is that I should have been there, you know, obviously active," Cantú said. "But once you're there, it was a smell of the grass, the environment, the people that were just hungry to be a part of that first regular-season game outside the U.S."

Cantú had dreamed of playing in the famed stadium when he was younger. While that wasn't going to happen, it didn't make him any less a part of the trip – and history.

The Cardinals, who didn't arrive until Friday, mostly kept to the hotel and the immediate area around it. Cantú was at the forefront of the pre-gameday festivities, a beloved emissary between the NFL and his native country.

He took part in a kids camp, did countless radio and TV appearances, and joined the Bidwills for an official dinner with local dignitaries.

"It was just back-to-back-to-back nonstop promotion," Cantú said. "And it was fun."

The competition of the weekend extended to the owners, good-naturedly. The Cardinals presented a crystal football to their Mexican hosts, but the 49ers came up with a Joe Montana jersey – presented by Joe Montana. So, at another public event, then-Cardinals director of community Luis Zendejas, a native of Mexico City, suggested a new plan.

At the end of the fan-facing event, Michael Bidwill noted that while the Cardinals were there to hopefully gain some new fans, the Cardinals actually had become a fan of a new team themselves – and he pulled out a jersey for the Mexico U-17 soccer team, which was playing Brazil the next day for the youth World Cup title.

"The place went nuts," Bidwill said.

The next night, Mexico’s soccer team won their game, with the Cardinals-49ers crowd going crazy when Estadio Azteca featured highlights of the game on the video board.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals

Anthony Edwards was the Cardinals' travel liaison at the time, having flown to Mexico immediately after the team's previous week's game at Seattle to organize the considerable logistics for the game.

But no duty became more crucial than the one he ended up with at the end of team warmups on game night, when Griffith hurriedly came looking for a special request.

"A flag? Like USA?" a partially confused Edwards asked Griffith.

"No, no, no. Mexico. A Mexican flag," Griffith said.

Edwards only had about 15 minutes before the Cards were coming out of the tunnel. Time was short. But he rushed over to his contacts at the stadium to see what he could find.

"That's what I'm asked to do a lot of times, 'How do you take care of this?' " said Edwards, who retired in 2021. "We made it happen that day."

Griffith was already with his teammates in the tunnel, butting heads and revving up on emotions, when Edwards handed him the flag, still wrapped around the handle. Griffith unspooled it and set himself for his entrance.

"If there was going to be anybody, he was the guy," Berry said. "And I felt that for him. He did it justice. It was a beautiful moment."

Griffith came flying on to the field. Berry and the rest of his teammates were far behind, partly to conserve energy in the 7,000-foot elevation – "It was hard to breathe up there, and we had a game to play," Berry said – but it served to carve out a singular image of Griffith at midfield.

"This is the way the Mexican fans made me feel. And I've never had an experience like that in my life," Griffith said. "When I say they were screaming at me, and I felt like I could levitate off the ground, I'm telling the truth.

"I think that those are the moments that always capture you and are ingrained in who you are for the rest of your life."

The game itself started terribly for the Cardinals. Before Berry and Griffith got on the field, the 49ers had returned not one but two Cards' fumbles for touchdowns for a 14-0 lead. But the Cards soon took control. Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin caught highlight-worthy touchdowns. Kicker Neil Rackers booted an NFL record-tying six field goals, with coach Dennis Green passing on a chance to try a seventh at the end of the game.

Berry had two sacks as the defense dominated. Cantú spent the game on the sideline, helping translate the Spanish chants from the crowd for his teammates. After Griffith's flag-waving – and the overwhelming football performance on the field – the Cardinals had earned a home game after all.

Officially, attendance was announced as 103,467 – the largest crowd ever at the time for an NFL game -- but Bidwill said what were considered the suites were sold as a whole and you could bring in extra people. Because of that, he said, the actual crowd count was probably higher.

"I think (that game) really opened up you know the pathway for the league to start looking at, 'How do we bring the regular season games to international destinations?' " Bidwill said.

At the end of the game, Berry got his hands on the flag on the sideline as the seconds ticked off, waving it once again to the delight of the crowd, "a moment to just let them know that we love them. We appreciated them, coming out and supporting us and we wanted to put on a show for them," he said.

The game was a massive success. The crowd was electric. The Cardinals came away with a 31-14 victory. To this day, Cantú still has people in Mexico come up to him, wanting to talk about that night. But if there was a symbol of the evening, it was Griffith running out, waving the national flag as thousands of fans raised the decibel level.

Nearly 16 years later, Griffith finds himself staring at an Associated Press photo that has become the iconic shot of him with the flag, emotions etched in his face.

"I just remember that moment so vividly," Griffith said. "I've never felt like that in a stadium in my life.

"I was pumped there, man. I don't know what the Super Bowl feels like, but I'm hoping that they felt like that."

Folktales: The Cardinals Spark International Play One Time In Mexico

Images from the Cardinals historic trip to Mexico City in 2005, when they beat the 49ers 31-14 and became the first team to win a regular-season game outside of the United States.

The logo at midfield at Estadio Azteca.
1 / 26

The logo at midfield at Estadio Azteca.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Safety Robert Griffith races on to the field pregame with the Mexican flag.
2 / 26

Safety Robert Griffith races on to the field pregame with the Mexican flag.

Photo by Claudio Cruz/AP/AP2005
Rolando Cantu signs autographs in an event before the game.
3 / 26

Rolando Cantu signs autographs in an event before the game.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Owner Bill Bidwill and VP Michael Bidwill.
4 / 26

Owner Bill Bidwill and VP Michael Bidwill.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Wide receiver Anquan Boldin has the Mexico game sticker on his helmet.
5 / 26

Wide receiver Anquan Boldin has the Mexico game sticker on his helmet.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Practice squad offensive lineman Rolando Cantu at a press conference.
6 / 26

Practice squad offensive lineman Rolando Cantu at a press conference.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Owner Bill Bidwill, VP Michael Bidwill and offensive lineman Rolando Cantu at a pregame event.
7 / 26

Owner Bill Bidwill, VP Michael Bidwill and offensive lineman Rolando Cantu at a pregame event.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Fans spell out the name of their American football hero, Rolando Cantu.
8 / 26

Fans spell out the name of their American football hero, Rolando Cantu.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Anquan Boldin
9 / 26

WR Anquan Boldin

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
DE Bertrand Berry with a sack of 49ers QB Tim Rattay.
10 / 26

DE Bertrand Berry with a sack of 49ers QB Tim Rattay.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Larry Fitzgerald
11 / 26

WR Larry Fitzgerald

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A face-painted fan before the game.
12 / 26

A face-painted fan before the game.

Photo by Eduardo Verdugo/AP/2005 AP
Rolando Cantu signing autographs.
13 / 26

Rolando Cantu signing autographs.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals coach Dennis Green poses before the game.
14 / 26

Cardinals coach Dennis Green poses before the game.

Photo by Eduardo Verdugo/AP/2005 AP
Rolando Cantu speaks at a pregame event.
15 / 26

Rolando Cantu speaks at a pregame event.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
DE Bertrand Berry
16 / 26

DE Bertrand Berry

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
K Neil Rackers boots one of his six field goals.
17 / 26

K Neil Rackers boots one of his six field goals.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
The game goes on.
18 / 26

The game goes on.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Pregame festivities.
19 / 26

Pregame festivities.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A look at the special padding on the goalpost.
20 / 26

A look at the special padding on the goalpost.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Michael Bidwill and then-NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue.
21 / 26

Michael Bidwill and then-NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Coach Dennis Green in the winning locker room.
22 / 26

Coach Dennis Green in the winning locker room.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals QB Josh McCown throws a pass during the 31-14 win.
23 / 26

Cardinals QB Josh McCown throws a pass during the 31-14 win.

Photo by Dario Lopez-Mills/AP/2005 AP
WR Larry Fitzgerald catches a touchdown during the 31-14 win.
24 / 26

WR Larry Fitzgerald catches a touchdown during the 31-14 win.

Photo by Eduardo Verdugo/AP/2005 AP
Rolando Cantu carries around the Mexican flag postgame after the win.
25 / 26

Rolando Cantu carries around the Mexican flag postgame after the win.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
The patch for the Mexico game.
26 / 26

The patch for the Mexico game.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
back to top

Related Content

news

Folktales: Miracle In The Desert

Nate Poole becomes unlikely hero in 2003 finale that impacted the playoffs, the draft, and Larry Fitzgerald

news

Folktales: The Stanton Shuffle

In one of the Cardinals' biggest wins in Seattle, a backup QB went viral

news

Folktales: The Hyphen Wins A House

The quiet running back goes 102 yards for a touchdown and an unbelievable prize

news

Folktales: Legendary Locker

The story behind saving a piece of Pat Tillman's legacy

news

Folktales: 104 Yards, Victory, And A Vote

With stadium election looming, Aeneas Williams comes up with iconic play

news

Folktales: The Coin That Didn't Flip

A crazy Cardinals' playoff win over the Packers, and a memorable overtime coin toss

news

Folktales: Drafting Jake

The Cardinals sought a new QB and a little magic when they took Jake Plummer

news

Folktales: The Night The Goalposts Vanished

Upset of Cowboys in 1997 ends with caravan down Mill Avenue