!My name is Michelle and this is my first year on the team. I feel SO honored to be representing the Cardinals as one of their Cheerleaders. Dancing at the University of Phoenix stadium and being part of such a wonderful organization is truly an honor. I have been dancing my whole life and have always dreamed of professionally for the NFL. Come game day when I get to step on the field and perform for all you amazing fans, it really feels like a dream come true. Getting to meet the Cardinals fans and representing the Cheerleaders within the community is an important part of who I am. Even though this is my first year, I have already met so many amazing people; including the talented and beautiful Cheerleaders and our dedicated coach, who I have learned so much from and am always inspired by these incredible women.