Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Michelle

Oct 20, 2009 at 05:15 AM

Dear Cardinals Fans—

!My name is Michelle and this is my first year on the team.  I feel SO honored to be representing the Cardinals as one of their Cheerleaders. Dancing at the University of Phoenix stadium and being part of such a wonderful organization is truly an honor.  I have been dancing my whole life and have always dreamed of professionally for the NFL.  Come game day when I get to step on the field and perform for all you amazing fans, it really feels like a dream come true.  Getting to meet the Cardinals fans and representing the Cheerleaders within the community is an important part of who I am.  Even though this is my first year, I have already met so many amazing people; including the talented and beautiful Cheerleaders and our dedicated coach, who I have learned so much from and am always inspired by these incredible women. 

When I am not dancing, I get to work at ASU with a great group of students.  I am an alumnus of ASU and am also a big fan of Sun Devils athletics.  I enjoy staying active and soaking up the gorgeous Phoenix weather outside—hiking, biking and rollerblading. I also like to cook and I have a fun time trying new recipes and making food for my friends and family.

I   look forward to seeing you on game day from the sidelines.  It is going to be an amazing season.

Go BIG RED!

XOXO
Michelle

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Joshua Dobbs, Ellie The Cheerleader Share Alopecia Experience

September highlights awareness for the hair loss disease
news

Cheer Spotlight: Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month's Health & Wellness initiative, we asked some of the Cardinals Cheerleaders to share their experiences and insight into building a healthy lifestyle
news

Seamstress For Cardinals Cheer Switches From Outfits To Masks

Joyce Treat redirects efforts amid coronavirus pandemic
news

Health Heroes: Cardinals Cheerleaders Fight Coronavirus On Front Lines

Nurses with Cardinals ties managing changing world because of COVID-19
news

Cardinals Cheerleaders To Hold Tryouts March 30

Applicants encouraged to complete online registration by March 28
news

Cardinals Cheerleader Auditions Coming Soon

Tryouts for the 2018 team will be held April 7 and 8 at University of Phoenix Stadium
news

Cheerleader Auditions Set For April 8-9

Applicants encouraged to register online by Wednesday
news

Cardinals Cheerleader Andrea's Super Bowl Trip

Andrea visited the military on the island of Diego Garcia during the Super Bowl
news

Cardinals Cheerleader Auditions Upcoming

Tryouts for the 2017 squad will be held April 8 and 9 at University of Phoenix Stadium
news

Making Of The 2016 Cardinals Cheerleaders

A look back at the audition process as this year's Cardinals cheerleaders were chosen
news

Cardinals Cheerleader Tryouts Begin April 9

Online registration must be completed by Monday, April 4

news

Cardinals Cheerleaders Auditions Coming

Dance clinics available to learn style and expectations of team's squad
Advertising