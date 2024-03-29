Monti Ossenfort Knows For Which Type He's Seeking

Football is a physical sport and the Cardinals learned firsthand last season just how quickly the roster can change once injuries become a factor. Thirty-two players missed a combined 139 games and 16 ended their season on injured reserve.

The defensive side of the ball had a different starting lineup in every game of the 2023 season with 77 different players seeing action for the Cardinals.

The starting defensive line in Week 1 consisted of L.J. Collier, Carlos Watkins, and Jonathan Ledbetter. By Week 18, Roy Lopez, Naquan Jones, and Phil Hoskins, three players that weren't on the roster prior to the regular season, were the Cardinals lineman.

Ossenfort addressed that blemish on the Cardinals season by adding players that have had a history of being healthy. On the offensive line, signing players like Evan Brown and Jonah Williams and re-signing Elijah Wilkinson and Trystan Colon proves that versatility was another important trait to Ossenfort.

"It increases the possibilities," Ossenfort said. "No matter what position a player plays, the more they can do, the more value that they bring to the roster. I think it's a good problem to have and we'll see once everybody gets out on the grass, we'll see where everybody fits best."

This free agency cycle answered a lot of questions that the Cardinals might've had entering the draft, especially on the offensive line. By adding Williams, there isn't as much of a need to draft a tackle with one of the top picks. Experts project that the Cardinals could select players on both sides of the line.

Now that we're under a month away from the draft, free agency will take somewhat of a back seat for the time being.

But whether it's through free agency or the draft, there's a certain type of player that'll fit into the locker room.