Cardinals Mock Draft Tracker 2024 3.0

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Wow, as much as things have changed and been debated over the past few weeks, so much remains the same. In majority of the mock drafts I've seen (remember, I'm human, not AI so I can't see every mock draft) Marvin Harrison Jr. remains the overwhelming option for the Cardinals at No. 4. He's considered the best non-quarterback talent in the draft. The talk of trades, in my opinion, is less about MHJ but rather so many quarterback-needy teams looking to find their field general. With that being said, because Harrison is considered a generational talent, Ossenfort has the right to ask for a lot, and I mean a lot, in order to be willing to pass up on the Ohio State wide receiver.