Dec 29, 2009 at 01:00 AM
Hi Cardinals Fans!!

My name is Nicole and this is my second year as a Cardinals Cheerleader. I am beyond thrilled to be a member of such a wonderful team! The amount of hard work and dedication that is put in by all of the girls is truly inspiring! The rush of being on the field for games is worth every minute spent at practices and I would not trade this for the world.

Dance has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I began dancing in a studio at age ten and competing by age 13. I remained in a competitive group until I went to college. I have been trained in many styles of dance and it is hard to think of a single week in my life that hasn't been spent dancing! Being a Cardinals Cheerleader has fulfilled my dream of being a professional dancer and it has been wonderful sharing it with such passionate ladies.

Outside of dancing I completed my degree at Arizona State University in Kinesiology. I am currently working with a wonderful family as a nanny for their triplets as well as helping out at a local high school as I apply for a master's program!! In the future, I want to continue working with children and babies in the Occupational Therapy field. In my free time I love to be crafty, see live music, read a new book and spend quality time with friends and family.

With this opportunity I hope to reach out and connect with as many fans as possible. As a native Phoenician I love cheering on my home team and hope that my enthusiasm shines through at the games. I can't wait for each and every experience that comes my way and all the amazing relationships I will build. Thank you to all the fans for the dedication and support throughout the year. After such an amazing season last year I know we will exceed our expectations this season. I hope to see you all out there protecting our nest!!

GO CARDS!!!
