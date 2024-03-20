 Skip to main content
No Pro Day For Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals Will 'Adjust Accordingly'

Ossenfort understands the personal decision for players 

Mar 20, 2024 at 04:28 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Ohio State had its Pro Day on Wednesday, but Marvin Harrison Jr. -- who didn't work out at the Scouting combine -- again sat out. But it isn't a surprise, since it was reported back around the combine Harrison wasn't going to participate in his Pro Day. It was all part of the plan.

Jonathan Gannon said in February it was a personal choice for Harrison about the Combine, and said the Cardinals still had a good interview with him in Indianapolis. So Wednesday, with the news of MHJ fresh, Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort was asked about the wide receiver, who is a candidate for the Cardinals to select with the fourth overall pick in the draft.

"All the spring prep and the draft prep, it's really a personal decision that players have to make," Ossenfort said. "I'm a big fan of, the more good information you can have in the draft process, the better. But it's not going to be the first time a player doesn't check off every box in the spring process and it won't be the last time.

"In Marvin's case, it's his decision. He thought that it was best for him. We respect that and will continue our evaluation process not only on him but on every process and we will evaluate what we can with the information we have."

A report came out also that Harrison had asked the nine teams he visited with in Indy if he needed to do anything else for them, and they all said they were good with what they had seen on tape. Ossenfort was asked to confirm if that happened with the Cardinals.

"I'd have to go back ... I have a tough time remembering yesterday," Ossenfort quipped. "I'm not sure that's exactly how it went but yeah we talked about what his plans were for the spring ... and we'll adjust accordingly. We had a good productive meeting with Marvin at the Combine."

There is a lot of game video out there of what Harrison can do on the field. And the Cardinals -- and any team -- still have the option of setting up another meeting with Harrison, either at the team facility or elsewhere.

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison, left, scores a touchdown as Minnesota defensive back Coleman Bryson (16) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

