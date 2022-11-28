Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Of Snap Counts And Grades: Chargers Game

Brown returns full go; Golden earns highest mark

Nov 28, 2022 at 10:33 AM
The receivers provided the most interesting snap counts from Sunday's game, starting with Hollywood Brown -- since coach Kliff Kingsbury said Brown would be on a "pitch count" against the Chargers and Brown ended up playing 64 of 66 possible snaps.

Brown played the most snaps of any wideout, actually. DeAndre Hopkins actually only played 49 snaps, with A.J. Green at 35 and Robbie Anderson at 28. Trey McBride, who continues to have to learn on the job, had 52 to lead the tight ends.

It was also interesting that Andre Baccellia and running back Corey Clement each played one offensive snap each and in both cases, they made a catch for a first down in their only offensive appearance.

James Conner also played 64 snaps at running back, with backup Keaontay Ingram only logging 7.

There was no more rotating at guard -- starting left guard Rashaad Coward and starting right guard Max Garcia played all 66 snaps.

Hopkins ended up with the best offensive grade from Pro Football Focus at 80.5. Other top scores included left tackle Josh Jones (77.4), quarterback Kyler Murray (76.0), Brown (69.2), right tackle Kelvin Beachum (66.1), Garcia (65.3), Conner (63.)) and ANderson (62.0).

On defense, coincidentally, there were also 66 snaps -- and linebacker Zaven Collins and safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson each played all of them. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons played 65.

J.J. Watt, who had a sack, continues to lead the way on the defensive line with 53 snaps, with Zach Allen playing 52. Linebacker Myjai Sanders played a season-high 29 snaps, with fellow rookie Cameron Thomas at 15. Markus Golden was again the snap count leader at edge rusher at 50.

At cornerback, with Byron Murphy out, Antonio Hamilton had 61 snaps and Marco Wilson 57, after each had to briefly leave the field with injuries. Trayvon Mullen played 29.

Golden had the best PFF grade of the game for the Cardinals at 85.6. Other top defensive grades included linebacker Victor Dimukeje (79.8 in only 11 snaps), Baker (79.3), Collins (76.4), Watt (75.1), linebacker Ben Niemann (69.5), Wilson (68.6), Thomas (68.1), Sanders (67.9), defensive tackle Trysten Hill (67.3 in 15 snaps), and Hamilton (65.4).

LB Markus Golden
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
LB Markus Golden

