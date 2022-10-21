Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Of Snap Counts And Grades: Saints Game

Hopkins plays 61 of 66 snaps in first game back; Anderson 12

Oct 21, 2022 at 02:21 PM
The new-look Cardinals wide receiving corps featured DeAndre Hopkins and di not feature A.J. Green, and it seems like there is a good chance it will remain moving in that direction.

Hopkins ended up playing 61 of 66 offensive snaps on Thursday night against the Saints, with Rondale Moore -- who had been listed as a co-starter in the same spot as Green in this week's depth chart -- played 59, including more outside than usual. Greg Dortch (35) was regularly used for the first time since Moore returned from injury. Robbie Anderson played 12 in his first game, while Green did not play.

After Max Garcia's early injury, Cody Ford -- who has not practiced since the preseason -- ended up playing 53 snaps. And at running back Eno Benjamin was in 48 snaps and Keaontay Ingram played 20.

Benjamin ended up with a stellar 84.4 Pro Football Focus grade. Quarterback Kyler Murray earned a 73.3, right tackle Kelvin Beachum was at 67.3, Ingram at 65.4, left tackle D.J. Humphries at 65.1, and Hopkins 64.0 in his first game back.

Even with nearly 500 yards given up, the Cardinals had a heaping helping of good grades. Linebacker Ben Niemann led the way with an 86.4, followed by safety Budda Baker (78.8), defensive lineman Zach Allen (78.5), linebacker Victor Dimukeje (76.3), safety Jalen Thompson (76.2), defensive lineman Leki Fotu (74.7), linebacker Zaven Collins (72.3), linebacker Cameron Thomas (70.3), linebacker Markus Golden (67.9) and cornerback Antonio Hamilton (62.8).

Collins, who also got a game ball along with Simmons, Hamilton and Wilson, had 10 tackles and once again played every snap (72). So too did Baker, Thompson and Byron Murphy.

Wilson (56) remains ahead of Hamilton (35) for playing time. Simmons had 54 snaps, Golden 53, and rookie Myjai Sanders again had his snaps increase (16), as did Thomas (24).

Rashard Lawrence played only four snaps before leaving with a shoulder injury. Allen and J.J. Watt each played 60 snaps on the defensive line.

