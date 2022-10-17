Of Snap Counts And Grades: Seahawks Game

Antonio Hamilton is slowly working his way back into shape after the horrific burns he suffered before the season, and the veteran cornerback had a good game in Seattle Sunday, He not only played 19 defensive snaps -- his high so far -- but he also pulled in the best Pro Football Focus grade of the team with an 85.0 -- helped by a couple of pass breakups against DK Metcalf at the end of the first half.

The Cardinals will take the props for the defense. Linebacker Tanner Vallejo ended up with a grade of 81.1, following by safety Jalen Thompson (72.4), linebacker Markus Golden (70.9), cornerback Marco Wilson (68.9), safety Budda Baker 64.3, and linebacker Ben Niemann (63.0).

Victor Dimukeje looks like he picked up the majority of the open outside linebacker snaps with Devon Kennard gone. Dimukeje had 30 snaps, with Dennis Gardeck (who got hurt) with 11, Cameron Thomas 9 and Myjai Sanders 8. Markus Golden led all outside linebackers with 55.

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons ended up playing 43 of the possible 68 snaps. Baker, Thompson, cornerback Byron Murphy and linebacker Zaven Collins again played every snap; WIlson was at 60. Zach Allen (57) and J.J. Watt (53) led the defensive lineman, with Rashard Lawrence coming back to play 27 despite getting hurt late in the game.

The running back snap count was pretty straightforward -- Eno Benjamin was the guy. Benjamin played 62 of 71 snaps, while Keaontay Ingram was in for 9 and Corey Clement only played special teams.

Rondale Moore had the most snaps of any receiver at 70, followed by Hollywood Brown at 68. Practice-squad callup Javon Wims had five snaps, one more than Greg Dortch. Only two tight ends got offensive snaps -- Zach Ertz at 68 and Trey McBride at 20.