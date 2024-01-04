Offensive Line Quietly Becomes Cardinals Strength

Paris Johnson Jr. and D.J. Humphries have a signature handshake -- four hand claps and then the two pull a "mask" over their face, symbolizing it's time to lock in.
The bookend tackles normally do it during a game to ready themselves to play, but that dynamic will be altered Sunday in the season finale. Humphries will be at the game but the veteran won't be sharing the huddle with the offense after tearing his ACL in Philadelphia last weekend.
"I told (Humphries) that he's made this whole year fun, especially for me. I look up to him on the field," Johnson said. "This next week is about playing for him. I know he's going to be there and he's going to be excited, but obviously I'm going to miss having him out there."
Kelvin Beachum will slide in as the Cardinals starting left tackle in place of Humphries. Against the Eagles, the Cardinals didn't skip a beat when Beachum stepped in.
Against the Eagles, the Cardinals rushed for 221 yards and won the time of possession battle by nearly 20 minutes in a 35-31 win -- a signature performance underscoring the culture the offensive line has built.
They have found a way to protect quarterback Kyler Murray. They have opened gaps for running back James Conner. They have done so despite having a rotation of left guards through injury and time-sharing.
Credit goes to offensive line coach Klayton Adams and assistant offensive line coach Chris Cook, coach Jonathan Gannon said, and their performance has trended up.
"They've gotten better and better and better," Gannon said. "We've had to adjust some things too. Different quarterbacks in and out of the lineup, especially now with (Murray) back in there.
"But they battle, man. That's what I love about them and they're all in. They've done a really good job of improving. Every game that you play, if you handle the line of scrimmage, you have a chance to win."
Gannon said offensive line rooms are "very close knit tight and it's not about one guy. It's about the unit and the team."
Johnson, a rookie, said the people in the room make it work.
"In a locker room like this in the NFL, the fact that people have expressed their personalities, it makes the meeting room fun," Johnson said. "That's what makes this offensive line so close is just by letting everybody be themselves and nobody trying to be anything else."
The connection and sanctity of the room helped center Hjalte Froholdt share his past struggles of dealing with mental health.
Right guard Will Hernandez is certainly one of the personalities that Johnson is alluding towards. In his live appearance on the Big Red Rage, Hernandez shared some of the unique things the offensive line room does together outside of the facility. They have weekly dinners and hang out together.
"I think what makes us special is the fact that we actually have a real bond and have real chemistry with each other," Hernandez said. "We like each other. Guys actually want to play for one another and don't want to let each other down, and it means something to us."
While losing Humphries certainly hurts, the Cardinals have had success in plugging in different lineman throughout the season. This weekend against the Seahawks, they'll look to control the line of scrimmage yet again and help Conner reach 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.
Even though the Cardinals rank second in the league in rushing yards per play (4.99) and sixth in rushing yards per game (134.9), Hernandez believes last Sunday's outing is a preview of what's to come on Sunday and beyond.
"I don't think we're even close to hitting our ceiling," Hernandez said. "I feel like a lot of guys are improving in areas that they've been lacking during the season, including myself. We've had good games this year, but this last one that we had, what you started seeing is guys putting it all together and applying the things they've been learning throughout the year."
Images of the Cardinals practicing at the Dignity Health Sports Complex before the Week 18 regular season matchup against the Seattle Seahawks