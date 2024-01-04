Offensive Line Quietly Becomes Cardinals Strength

Gannon said offensive line rooms are "very close knit tight and it's not about one guy. It's about the unit and the team."

Johnson, a rookie, said the people in the room make it work.

"In a locker room like this in the NFL, the fact that people have expressed their personalities, it makes the meeting room fun," Johnson said. "That's what makes this offensive line so close is just by letting everybody be themselves and nobody trying to be anything else."

The connection and sanctity of the room helped center Hjalte Froholdt share his past struggles of dealing with mental health.

Right guard Will Hernandez is certainly one of the personalities that Johnson is alluding towards. In his live appearance on the Big Red Rage, Hernandez shared some of the unique things the offensive line room does together outside of the facility. They have weekly dinners and hang out together.

"I think what makes us special is the fact that we actually have a real bond and have real chemistry with each other," Hernandez said. "We like each other. Guys actually want to play for one another and don't want to let each other down, and it means something to us."

While losing Humphries certainly hurts, the Cardinals have had success in plugging in different lineman throughout the season. This weekend against the Seahawks, they'll look to control the line of scrimmage yet again and help Conner reach 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.

Even though the Cardinals rank second in the league in rushing yards per play (4.99) and sixth in rushing yards per game (134.9), Hernandez believes last Sunday's outing is a preview of what's to come on Sunday and beyond.