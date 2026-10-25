On Larry Fitzgerald Weekend, Ring Of Honor Members Receive Custom Jackets

Larry Fitzgerald had just been presented his unique Cardinals Ring of Honor jacket on Saturday night when he opened with an anecdote about his fellow jacket recipient Adrian Wilson.

Fitzgerald had just signed his rookie contract after a brief holdout when during his first padded practice, Wilson drilled him despite the ball not coming Fitzgerald's way.

"He was being a bully, as usual," Fitzgerald said with a big grin, meeting Wilson's smile offstage.

Fitzgerald quickly turned it into praise for his former teammate, intensity unmatched. And he complimented Roy Green, the receiver who held many of the Cardinals' records Fitzgerald ultimately broke, and Roger Werhli, the cornerback who shut down receivers like Fitzgerald back in St. Louis.

They were the four on hand to get the unique ROH jackets in a legends ceremony at the Arizona Biltmore on the eve of Fitzgerald's Ring of Honor induction and No. 11 retirement at halftime of Sunday's game between the Cardinals and the Broncos.