 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

On Larry Fitzgerald Weekend, Ring Of Honor Members Receive Custom Jackets

Blazers feature photos from player's career in lining

Oct 24, 2026 at 09:40 PM
Author Image
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Larry Fitzgerald grins as he looks at the photos that make up the lining of his Ring of Honor jacket he received Saturday night as Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill looks on.
Larry Fitzgerald grins as he looks at the photos that make up the lining of his Ring of Honor jacket he received Saturday night as Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill looks on.

Larry Fitzgerald had just been presented his unique Cardinals Ring of Honor jacket on Saturday night when he opened with an anecdote about his fellow jacket recipient Adrian Wilson.

Fitzgerald had just signed his rookie contract after a brief holdout when during his first padded practice, Wilson drilled him despite the ball not coming Fitzgerald's way.

"He was being a bully, as usual," Fitzgerald said with a big grin, meeting Wilson's smile offstage.

Fitzgerald quickly turned it into praise for his former teammate, intensity unmatched. And he complimented Roy Green, the receiver who held many of the Cardinals' records Fitzgerald ultimately broke, and Roger Werhli, the cornerback who shut down receivers like Fitzgerald back in St. Louis.

They were the four on hand to get the unique ROH jackets in a legends ceremony at the Arizona Biltmore on the eve of Fitzgerald's Ring of Honor induction and No. 11 retirement at halftime of Sunday's game between the Cardinals and the Broncos.

Owner Michael Bidwill was surprised with a jacket representing his father Bill, who is also in the Ring of Honor.

LND018_Cardinals Ring of Honor Jacket .._4x5

The dozens of former Cardinals from different eras, including Super Bowl mainstays like Darnell Dockett, Lyle Sendlein, Levi Brown, and Deuce Lutui, familiar names like Jake Plummer, Leonard Davis and Bertrand Berry, attended the event to watch the presentation.

Also on hand prior to their Saturday night meetings were current Cardinals Michael Wilson, Trey McBride, Zaven Collins, Budda Baker and James Conner.

Fitzgerald was at the nexus.

"It makes me happy that I have so many people that genuinely care about me," Fitzgerald said.

The jackets, designed by Lindsey Tamblyn, are custom tailored and Cardinal red. The lining is made up of multiple photos from the player's Cardinals career, in addition to highlights of various accomplishments and milestones. The patch in front signifying Ring of Honor status is removable, if the recipient would prefer to wear the jacket out.

"I'm not ever going to take this off," Green said as he put on his jacket. "This is beautiful."

Related Links

Ring of Honor jacket recipients from Saturday night (from left) Roger Wehrli, Roy Green, Michael Bidwill, Adrian Wilson and Larry Fitzgerald.
Ring of Honor jacket recipients from Saturday night (from left) Roger Wehrli, Roy Green, Michael Bidwill, Adrian Wilson and Larry Fitzgerald.

The Cardinals will set up personal presentations for those living Ring of Honor members who couldn't attend Saturday to receive their jackets. The next phase of the project will be creating jackets to honor the Ring of Honor members who have passed away, with the blazers being presented to their families.

"Just throughout the process, the thought that was put into it, when you play for the Cardinals, you probably get a lot more grief than you deserve because of the history," Wilson said. "But I loved every second playing here, I'm still here, and I am very appreciative."

ROH jacket montage

Related Content

news

3x3: Week 7 Cardinals vs Broncos

A trio of names, numbers, and notes going into Week 7

news

As Jeremiyah Love Heals, Cardinals Promote Evan Hull To Roster

Running back is fourth on depth chart

news

Resiliency, Conversations, And Collaboration: How Cardinals Defense Responded To Pressure

Unit found footing 18-16 win against Rams

news

Allgeier-Knight Combo Again Ready With Jeremiyah Love Sitting Out Broncos Game

news

Larry Fitzgerald Finally Will Say Goodbye At Ring Of Honor/Number Retirement Ceremony

Hall of Fame wide receiver to be recognized at halftime of Cardinals-Broncos

news

11 Moments For No. 11: Larry Fitzgerald Forever

As Fitz has number retired, memories that will never fade

news

Cardinals Awarded Tackle Albert Reese Off Waivers

Rookie played for Panthers, faced new team in preseason

news

Chad Ryland Named NFC Special Teams Player Of The Week After Booting Rams

Kicker nails six field goals in 18-16 win over Rams

news

How To Watch: Cardinals vs. Broncos, Week 7

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals against the Denver Broncos on October 25, 2026

news

You've Got Mail: After A Win, Honoring Larry Legend

Topics include Budda in the box, Billings and Lopez, and the red zone

news

Limiting Top-Ranked Offense, Cardinals Defense Showed Potential

LaFleur: Identity can be built off performance against Rams

Advertising