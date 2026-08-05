Stories And Memories From The Orbit Of Larry Fitzgerald

CHRIS "CUP" COLLINS

Chris Collins was an assistant equipment manager in 2004 when Larry Fitzgerald arrived in Arizona. Collins, nicknamed "Cup," had an idea of who Fitzgerald would be. Collins was close with the Minnesota Vikings equipment guys, and with Fitzgerald having spent years as a Vikings ballboy, they told Collins Fitzgerald was a good kid.

In those days, Fitzgerald was also a young kid – just turned 21 – with little to do. So the third overall pick in the draft would lean back on his ballboy roots, which included grabbing towels out of the dryer, folding them, and putting them out for the players the next day.

"In all my years of professional equipment and college equipment, I think Larry Fitzgerald is the only person that ever came to the equipment room to help fold towels," Collins said. "But he just liked to be around. He was curious like, 'Hey, what are you guys doing? What are you up to? How do you do this?' He just wanted to soak it all up, just not on the field but off the field."

Fitzgerald smiles at the memory. In those days, besides playing football, equipment work was all he knew.

"When I got here, I was 20 years old, I didn't have any relationship to anybody outside of the building, so you know, Mark Ahlemeier, and Stein (Steve Christensen) and Cup, they were my family. I didn't have anything to do. I didn't have any furniture in my house. All I had was literally a bed. I didn't even have a TV. I literally didn't have anything. I would get home, I would go to sleep. I would set my alarm clock on the floor and get back up and go to practice the next morning and kind of do the same thing every day. I loved it and I got a chance to know people in the building."

Collins did more with Fitzgerald than just fold towels. Fitzgerald got Collins to be his post-practice human JUGS machine, telling Collins to stand seven or eight yards away and throw the ball up, down, left, right, forcing Fitzgerald to react to the unpredictability.

Collins said he can't remember Fitzgerald ever dropping one.