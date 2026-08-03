Larry Fitzgerald, The Takedown Artist

Most of the time, the tackles came on the field. Assistant coaches. Friends from other teams. Former color analyst Ron Wolfley was taken down multiple times; once on stage at a charity luncheon, once in front of a huge training camp crowd at State Farm Stadium. Kurt Warner went down not only during his playing days, but once during a national TV pregame sideline hit as Fitzgerald veered off from his warmups.

Once, Fitzgerald got his one-time offensive coordinator Todd Haley when Haley was doing the same job for the Steelers during a game in Pittsburgh. He tried to get offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin during a practice at the Greenbrier in West Virginia a few days later – only to have Goodwin reverse it into a bear hug on Fitz.