The Career Timeline Of Hall Of Famer Larry Fitzgerald

Jan. 1, 2006 – After the Cardinals close the 2005 season with a loss in Indianapolis, Fitzgerald ties Carolina's Steve Smith for the NFL lead in catches with 103.

Nov. 26, 2006 – On 11 receptions in his home state of Minnesota, Fitzgerald sets his career-high with 172 yards in a loss.

Nov. 25, 2007 – Catches a “Hail Larry” from Kurt Warner to score a touchdown on the final play of the first half of an eventual overtime loss to the 49ers at home. Fitz also scores the 30th touchdown of his career, the most by any player since the franchise moved to Arizona in 1988.

Nov. 23, 2008 – Makes the 400th catch of his career in home loss to the Giants, the fastest to that milestone in NFL history ("fastest" being a reoccurring theme with Fitz's reception milestones.)

Dec. 28, 2008 – Finishes the regular season with a win at home over the Seahawks and 1,431 yards receiving, Fitz's single-season career high.

Jan. 3, 2009 – Opens his first playoff appearance with spectacular 42-yard touchdown catch on a flea-flicker in win over Falcons.

Jan. 10, 2009 – Dominates in the first half (six catches, 151 yards, a diving-at-the-pylon 29-yard TD) as the Cardinals drill the Panthers in the NFC Divisional Round at Carolina.

Jan. 18, 2009 – Scores three first-half touchdowns as the Cards reach their first Super Bowl by beating the Eagles in Arizona in the NFC Championship game.