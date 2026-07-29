The Career Timeline Of Hall Of Famer Larry Fitzgerald

He arrived in Arizona so young that he wasn't even legal to drink until his first training camp. He left as the greatest Cardinal, one of the best wide receivers in NFL history, an icon for both the league and for Arizona. Over those 17 seasons, Larry Fitzgerald reached multiple milestones as he left his mark.
Those milestones helped him to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where he will be officially inducted on Aug. 8.
April 24, 2004 – Cardinals select Larry Fitzgerald third overall in the NFL draft, behind Eli Manning and Robert Gallery.
Sept 12, 2004 – In his first NFL game, Fitzgerald's first catch is a 37-yard flea-flicker from Josh McCown at St. Louis in a 17-10 loss.
Oct. 10, 2004 – Fitz scores his first touchdown in 31-28 loss at San Francisco.
Oct. 31, 2004 – On a rainy, cold, windy day at Buffalo, Fitzgerald is shut out from a catch for the only game of his career in a loss to the Bills.
Nov. 7, 2004 – The next week, Fitzgerald makes the game-winning touchdown catch with less than a minute left in a 24-23 victory at Miami, starting the games-with-a-catch streak of 257 with which he ended his career.
Sept. 11, 2005 – With 13 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown, Fitz opens the 2005 season with the first 100-yard game of his career in New York in a loss to the Giants.
Dec. 2005 – Named to Pro Bowl for the first time, the first of 11 selections – a franchise record.
Jan. 1, 2006 – After the Cardinals close the 2005 season with a loss in Indianapolis, Fitzgerald ties Carolina's Steve Smith for the NFL lead in catches with 103.
Nov. 26, 2006 – On 11 receptions in his home state of Minnesota, Fitzgerald sets his career-high with 172 yards in a loss.
Nov. 25, 2007 – Catches a “Hail Larry” from Kurt Warner to score a touchdown on the final play of the first half of an eventual overtime loss to the 49ers at home. Fitz also scores the 30th touchdown of his career, the most by any player since the franchise moved to Arizona in 1988.
Nov. 23, 2008 – Makes the 400th catch of his career in home loss to the Giants, the fastest to that milestone in NFL history ("fastest" being a reoccurring theme with Fitz's reception milestones.)
Dec. 28, 2008 – Finishes the regular season with a win at home over the Seahawks and 1,431 yards receiving, Fitz's single-season career high.
Jan. 3, 2009 – Opens his first playoff appearance with spectacular 42-yard touchdown catch on a flea-flicker in win over Falcons.
Jan. 10, 2009 – Dominates in the first half (six catches, 151 yards, a diving-at-the-pylon 29-yard TD) as the Cardinals drill the Panthers in the NFC Divisional Round at Carolina.
Jan. 18, 2009 – Scores three first-half touchdowns as the Cards reach their first Super Bowl by beating the Eagles in Arizona in the NFC Championship game.
Feb. 1, 2009 – A spectacular fourth-quarter by Fitz, including an iconic 64-yard catch-and-run touchdown, isn't enough as the Cardinals lose Super Bowl XLIII to the Steelers in Tampa, Fla.
Nov. 29, 2009 – Fitz makes the 500th reception of his career in a loss at Tennessee.
Dec. 6, 2009 – Scores a touchdown in a home win against Minnesota for his 10th of the season, making him the first player in franchise history with three straight seasons of at least 10 touchdowns.
Dec. 12, 2010 – Surpasses Anquan Boldin with his 587th catch for most receptions in franchise history during a home win against the Broncos.
Dec. 19, 2010 – Makes his 600th career reception in a road loss against the Panthers.
Dec. 25, 2010 – With just over a minute to go, Fitz makes his only catch of the game (keeping his streak alive) in a Christmas home game against the Cowboys, a 26-yard grab on fourth-and-15 from the Arizona 19-yard line to spark a game-winning field-goal drive.
Sept. 25, 2011 – Fitz has his 67th touchdown catch of his career at Seattle, breaking his franchise-record tie with Roy Green.
Oct. 2, 2011 – A 47-yard catch in a home game against the Giants pushes him past Roy Green's 8,497 yards for most receiving yards in franchise history.
Nov. 13, 2011 – Makes his 70th career TD catch in a win at Philadelphia, breaking Green's franchise record for total touchdowns. His 7-146-2 line against the Eagles earns him – shockingly – the first NFC Offensive Player of the Week award of his career.
Nov. 20, 2011 – Surpasses 9,000 yards receiving in a loss at San Francisco.
Sept. 23, 2012 – In a home game against the Eagles, becomes the youngest player in NFL history to reach 700 receptions.
Oct. 4, 2012 – In a Thursday night loss at St. Louis, Fitz sets the franchise record with a catch in his 122nd straight game.
Oct. 14, 2012 – A 14-yard grab puts Fitz over 10,000 yards in his career during an overtime home loss to the Bills, making him the second player (Randy Moss) to reach that plateau before the age of 30.
Oct. 27, 2012 – Makes his 800th career catch (youngest to reach that total) in a loss at Atlanta.
Nov. 24, 2013 – Fitz becomes the youngest player to surpass 11,000 yards in a blowout home win over the Colts.
December 2013 – Named to seventh straight Pro Bowl, his eight overall.
Oct. 26, 2014 – Makes his career-long reception, an 80-yard catch-and-run touchdown, in a home win over the Eagles, and his 7-160-1 game earns him NFC Offensive Player of the Week for a third time.
Nov. 16, 2014 – Surpasses 12,000 career yards in a home win over the Lions.
Dec. 11, 2014 – Is the youngest to reach 900 career receptions in a road win at St. Louis.
Sept. 20, 2015 – The first of his three touchdown catches, off a flea-flicker, during a road win at Chicago is the 90th of his career.
Nov. 22, 2015 – His second catch of the game in a home win over the Bengals gets him over 13,000 yards.
Dec. 6, 2015 – His final catch of a road win at St. Louis is the 1,000th of his career (youngest to do that, of course).
Jan. 16, 2016 – Makes another "Hail Larry" play – this time an epic 75-yard catch-and-run in the Divisional home playoff game against the Packers in overtime – and then caps the game with a 5-yard shovel pass touchdown catch for the win against the Packers.
Sept. 11, 2016 – Makes the 100th touchdown catch of his career in a home loss to the Patriots.
Nov. 13, 2016 – Surpasses 14,000 yards in a home win against the 49ers.
Dec. 4, 2016 – Becomes the youngest player to reach 1,100 catches and also in the game passes Cris Carter and Marvin Harrison for the third-most receptions in NFL history.
December 2016 – Gets into ninth Pro Bowl, breaking his tie with Hall of Famer Larry Wilson for the franchise record.
Jan. 1, 2017 – Finishes the 2016 season with 109 receptions in a win at Los Angeles against the Rams, setting an NFL record for longest gap between leading the league in catches at 11 seasons.
Feb. 4, 2017 – Fitz is named Walter Payton/NFL Man of the Year, sharing the honor with Giants QB Eli Manning.
Oct. 22, 2017 – In making three receptions in a loss to the Rams at London's Twickenham Stadium, Fitzgerald now has catches in 40 different venues in his career.
Dec. 3, 2017 – A 15-yard touchdown catch in a home loss to the Rams is the 1,200th of Fitz's career.
December 2017 – Named to his 11th and final Pro Bowl, most in franchise history and second only to Jerry Rice (13) among NFL receivers.
Dec. 24, 2017 – Makes his 100th catch of the season -- a 13-yard TD against the Giants -- to become the oldest player in NFL history with at least 100 receptions and at least 1,000 yards in a season. Fitz finished the season with 109 catches and 1,156 yards.
Nov. 11, 2018 – Surpasses Terrell Owens (15,092 yards) for the second-most yards receiving in NFL history with a fourth-quarter 15-yard catch in a loss at Kansas City.
Nov. 25, 2018 – Passes 16,000 career yards in a loss in Los Angeles against the Chargers.
Dec. 9, 2018 – In a home loss to the Lions, surpasses Jerry Rice (1,281) for most receptions for one franchise.
Dec. 23, 2018 – Throws only touchdown pass of his career, a 32-yard strike to running back David Johnson in a home loss to the Rams.
Sept. 8, 2019 – At home against the Lions, Fitz plays in the 235th game of his career, breaking a tie with kicker Jim Bakken for most games played in franchise history.
Sept. 15, 2019 – Fitz has the final 100-yard game of his career – 49th overall – by getting 104 yards in five catches in a loss at Baltimore.
Sept. 29, 2019 – A 15-yard fourth-quarter catch in a home loss to the Seahawks pushes him past tight end Tony Gonzalez for the second-most catches in NFL history.
Dec. 20, 2019 – One of 10 wide receivers named to the NFL 100 All-Time team – with the other nine already in the Hall of Fame.
Dec. 22, 2019 – Fitz surpasses 17,000 yards receiving with a 21-yard catch-and-run touchdown in a win at Seattle.
September. 2020 -- Named captain for a 10th and final time.
Oct. 25, 2020 – Makes 1,400th career reception in home win over the Seahawks, also surpassing Jerry Rice (646) for most catches in one stadium.
Dec. 20, 2020 – Catches a touchdown against the Eagles, the last of the 121 TD receptions in his career – seventh in NFL history for total touchdowns, and sixth in receiving touchdowns.
Dec. 26, 2020 – Surpasses 50 receptions for the season in a home loss to the 49ers, making it the 17th straight season Fitzgerald has reached that mark and tying Jerry Rice for the record for most consecutive 50-catch seasons.
Dec. 26, 2020 – Also against the 49ers, plays in his 263rd and final NFL game, with his final catch coming for nine yards – and a first down – with less than a minute left in the game.
Jan. 3, 2021 – Sits out season finale in Los Angeles against the Rams with a painful groin injury.
Feb. 5, 2026 -- Fitz, who never officially announced retirement, is elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.