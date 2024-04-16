Paris Johnson, Budda Baker Chime In With Their Wideout Scouting Analysis

Both Paris Johnson Jr. and Budda Baker were busy on Monday. Not only did they take part in the Cardinals' first day of their voluntary offseason program, but they decided to flex their scouting muscles. Kind of. On social media.
It started when Baker tweeted (or is that Xed?) that "Rome = WR#1" That's a reference to Rome Odunze as the top wide receiver coming out in the draft. Baker's "#GoDawgs" addition to the note made little doubt there may have been some bias there, with Baker a University of Washington product as is Odunze.
Noted talent evaluator PJJ took note, saying "That's a funny way to spell Marvin's name..lol #GoBucks" Marvin Harrison Jr., of course, is PJJ's former teammate at Ohio State.
Obviously, both Baker and Johnson will embrace whomever the Cardinals draft. Either one of those guys would help the Cardinals' chance to win. That is clear. But I can imagine the bit of bragging rights that could come with a particular pick.
Not that Monti Ossenfort is taking that into account. I am guessing his scouting staff has done a good job without the input of his Pro Bowl safety or his young tackle.
One other note: As of this writing, linebacker B.J. Ojulari -- once a star down in Baton Rouge -- had not chimed in about Malik Nabers' ranking in this whole thing.