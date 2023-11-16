Paris Johnson Hones In On Job One: Protecting Kyler Murray

With Sunday being Murray's first game, it was also Johnson's first chance to block for the whirling dervish that Murray can become on any given play. On Murray's crucial third-down scramble on the game-winning drive, Petzing acknowledged he was worried Johnson might end up with an illegal blindside block.

Johnson played it smart, and the Cardinals benefited.

"Obviously, I'm just trying to do my job and get the ball out, if need be, to help those guys out," Murray said. "Any time a quarterback gets a guy that is as talented and as good as (Paris), you're going to be happy. Because if you can stand up, stand up in the pocket, stand up straight, keep you up right, we're going to be pretty good."

Johnson doesn't mind the longer plays because "you just lock them up. I started smiling because 'touchdown, touchdown.' I think it's fun."

After helping carve out room for Clayton Tune's tush-push QB sneak touchdown, the 6-foot-6, 313 pounder was dancing in the end zone. Coach Jonathan Gannon has said he wants good people that put the team first in the Cardinals locker room. Johnson fits that mold.

The first-year head coach said his first-year right tackle has met his expectations.

"I think he continues to get better week-to-week and that's not just on game day," Gannon said. "I just had a conversation with him, and he kind of found his sweet spot about how he likes to watch tape now. I think sky's the limit."

Accountability has been a term that the new regime has prided itself on ever since they arrived in Arizona. Off the field, Johnson has made it a priority of his to develop that chemistry with his QB1. The two speak regularly about their aspirations for the team and themselves.