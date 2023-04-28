Paris Johnson Jr. Begins To Write His Story As A Cardinal

Writing became a love for Paris Johnson Jr., so at Ohio State, he majored in journalism.

He graduated in three years with a degree in the subject, wrote stories for the student newspaper The Lantern – like a feature on teammate Thayer Munford Jr. – and believes it has helped him become a better speaker.

"I know words matter, but in journalism, they tell the story," Johnson said Friday, after his introductory press conference at the Dignity Heath Training Center had ended. "Not often can you tell a story in 600 words, 700 words. Every word counts."

Much of Johnson's story with the Cardinals is yet to be written, the 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive lineman arriving as the team's first-round pick as the first building block in GM Monti Ossenfort's tenure and the first offensive lineman taken in the first round by the team since tackle D.J. Humphries in 2015.

How would Johnson the journalist handle the story of Johnson the football player coming to Arizona? He pondered that for a moment.

"I'd probably talk about the phone call (telling him he was picked)," Johnson said. "I'd probably talk about how, 40 seconds before the phone rings I made the joke, 'I might miss the call because I'm in the bathroom.' "

Of course, Johnson has so many storylines from which to choose to tell his tale.

There is the one about his biological father, Paris Johnson Sr., the one-time Cardinals safety drafted in the fifth round in 1999, never appearing in a regular season game. Johnson Jr. had told Ossenfort before the draft he wanted to finish in Arizona what his dad had started.

But, Johnson Jr. made clear Friday, "I don't have a relationship with my dad. I don't."