Paris Johnson Jr. Begins To Write His Story As A Cardinal

Writing became a love for Paris Johnson Jr., so at Ohio State, he majored in journalism.
He graduated in three years with a degree in the subject, wrote stories for the student newspaper The Lantern – like a feature on teammate Thayer Munford Jr. – and believes it has helped him become a better speaker.
"I know words matter, but in journalism, they tell the story," Johnson said Friday, after his introductory press conference at the Dignity Heath Training Center had ended. "Not often can you tell a story in 600 words, 700 words. Every word counts."
Much of Johnson's story with the Cardinals is yet to be written, the 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive lineman arriving as the team's first-round pick as the first building block in GM Monti Ossenfort's tenure and the first offensive lineman taken in the first round by the team since tackle D.J. Humphries in 2015.
How would Johnson the journalist handle the story of Johnson the football player coming to Arizona? He pondered that for a moment.
"I'd probably talk about the phone call (telling him he was picked)," Johnson said. "I'd probably talk about how, 40 seconds before the phone rings I made the joke, 'I might miss the call because I'm in the bathroom.' "
Of course, Johnson has so many storylines from which to choose to tell his tale.
There is the one about his biological father, Paris Johnson Sr., the one-time Cardinals safety drafted in the fifth round in 1999, never appearing in a regular season game. Johnson Jr. had told Ossenfort before the draft he wanted to finish in Arizona what his dad had started.
But, Johnson Jr. made clear Friday, "I don't have a relationship with my dad. I don't."
"I do still want to surpass everything he has done from peewee to middle school to high school to college and the pros," he said. "I think that's why I'm here. I want to be remembered. I don't want to just be on the team. I want to be a guy they talk about. 'He impacted the Cardinals .' "
There is the one about Johnson giving back, specifically to veterans and student-athletes, as he tries to uphold the values taught by his mom, Monica Daniels, as he was growing up. Community service was mandatory for Johnson and his sister, and Daniels said they both grew to love it.
The family is deeply committed to their faith, but Daniels also sees it as common sense.
"Not be preachy, but just be kind," Daniels said. "Just be yourself, and be loving, and be kind.
"I can tell him things he should do but he always seemed to take it a notch further, which is super cool."
That mindset is something Johnson sees bleed into everything he does, both in the community and in football.
"I feel that's why I'm in the position I am in, to be taken at 6 and come here," Johnson said. "All you require of offensive linemen is to make your block, make a little ground. But I feel the way I play, I like to dominate the opponent, I like to drive them well down the field. I don't care if the ball goes the other way. I feel like the extra mile helps me on and off the field, because if I don't do that, I feel like I'm hiding the talents God gave me."
There is the path in which he has grown as an offensive lineman, a position he did not take up until he was a sophomore in high school, long after his football days had started at age 5. The experience isn't there – he started just two seasons at Ohio State, one at right guard, one at left tackle – and acknowledges he hasn't had as much time to learn as others.
But growing up in Cincinnati, he has had the chance to connect and/or be coached by star Bengals offensive linemen Willie Anderson, Anthony Munoz and Andrew Whitworth, as well as long-time Bengals line coach Paul Alexander.
"God has put so many elite people in my path," Johnson said.
Maybe the story is just that Johnson can write his own story. Literally.
Daniels, a high school counselor working to prepare kids for college, called writing a "forgotten art." When her children were younger, she made them write often, taking enrichment classes and summer reading camps as a gateway to allow them to play sports.
Paris, she said, wasn't really happy with her in those days.
But eventually, when high school teachers began affirming to Johnson what his mom had been saying, "you could see the love of writing start to rise up within him," Daniels said.
Johnson chuckles when asked about eventually getting back into journalism.
"It's definitely on hold," he said. "When I'm done playing, that's when I'll try and tackle that again."
Whatever his story, there is little question with what quote Johnson the journalist would end the piece.
"I say 'I'm a Cardinal' with pride," said Johnson, the football player.