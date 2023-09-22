Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Practice Well On Scout Team, Wear A Tillman Jersey

Clayton Tune sporting the first-year look this week 

Sep 22, 2023 at 09:20 AM
When backup quarterback Clayton Tune came out for practice this week, his black QB jersey did not have his normal No. 15 on it. Instead, it was the No. 40, with the numerals holding a camouflage pattern.

No one wears No. 40, of course. That number was retired in honor of the late Pat Tillman. But that's exactly why Tune was wearing it, and why it has the design pattern it does.

Jonathan Gannon, among the various changes he has brought to the team, debuted the honor this season. It goes to an outstanding scout team player from the week before, and it is voted on by the coaching staff.

"Pat Tillman, what he stands for, he's a huge part of our organization," Gannon said. "Monti (Ossenfort), Michael (Bidwill) talked about it. I've always wanted to do something with (the scout team) because it's such an important part of preparation for all three phases. That's what we decided to implement.

"Everyone knows about Pat. Our guys were excited about it."

Tune played the role of Daniel Jones last week.

"I guess they felt like I had a good week of practice last week, gave the defense a good look," Tune said. "It's cool. It's cool to wear it and it's the camo No. 40, and you get to wear it all week."

Wide receiver Andre Baccellia was the honoree after his Washington scout team work, although the camo jerseys -- manufactured out of state -- were not ready yet.

Tune was 2 when Tillman played his last NFL game, and had just turned 5 when Tillman was killed. But he's aware of Tillman -- passing Tillman's preserved locker every day in the hallway certainly helps in that regard.

"I know the basic story,"Tune said. "I don't know everything about him, but I know his story."

