Red And White And Conner, And Camp Practice Aftermath

-- Attendance for the day was 15,000.

-- Before the workout, Gannon said he didn't want to call it a dress rehearsal for the preseason games, but that it would be something like that. Coaches spent time on the field and up in the booth as the staff worked on their gameday communication.

"(Players) don't have scripts memorized, they don't know what's being called, they just have a gameplan memorized and it's probably honestly harder than a game because they don't know exactly what's being called," Gannon said.

-- Gannon isn't talking specifics about injuries, but the same players who haven't been participating in practice weren't on Saturday -- WR Hollywood Brown, RB Keaontay Ingram, CB Quavian White, TE Geoff Swaim. TE Joel Honingford did get back into action.

-- Kicker Matt Prater made all six of his field-goal tries -- from between 35 and 43 yards -- with punters Matt Haack and Nolan Cooney getting three holds each.

-- There were probably more penalty flags than Gannon would've liked, especially early in practice, and the vast majority were on the offense. But later in 11-on-11, the Cardinals played clean.

-- The first touchdown scored as a 17-yard pass down the middle from Clayton Tune to Greg Dortch. Dortch had another solid day, as he presses to find a way on to the roster. The first four spots figure to go to Hollywood Brown, Rondale Moore, Zach Pascal and rookie Michael Wilson -- the latter of whom caught a pair of touchdowns and already seems to have some chemistry with QB1 Colt McCoy.

-- GM Monti Ossenfort was on the sideline paying close attention to every play, taking notes as the practice wore on.

-- New deep safety Isaiah Simmons should've had an end zone interception on a McCoy overthrow of Wilson, but Wilson managed to get into Simmons just enough that Simmons couldn't hold the ball when he went to the ground.

-- Tight end Noah Togiai again showed up, making an excellent juke after a catch to shake linebacker Jesse Luketa for extra YAC.

-- Former Cardinals coach Don Coryell was officially inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday. Here's the story when he was selected to go into Canton.