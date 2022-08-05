Red And White Practice Is A 'Sellout'

The Cardinals' annual Red and White Practice is Saturday, and if you planned on coming, hopefully you have your tickets already.

The team has declared the Red and White "sold out" -- OK, tickets are free but you get the jist -- for the practice that starts at 1:30 p.m.

The Cardinals have three open practices remaining after Saturday: Aug. 8, 9 and 10 next week (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday). Free digital tickets remain for all three sessions.