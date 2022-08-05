Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Red And White Practice Is A 'Sellout'

All tickets have been distributed for Saturday work

Aug 05, 2022 at 04:22 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals' annual Red and White Practice is Saturday, and if you planned on coming, hopefully you have your tickets already.

The team has declared the Red and White "sold out" -- OK, tickets are free but you get the jist -- for the practice that starts at 1:30 p.m.

The Cardinals have three open practices remaining after Saturday: Aug. 8, 9 and 10 next week (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday). Free digital tickets remain for all three sessions.

For the Red and White Practice, parking opens at 11:30 a.m. Season ticket members can enter State Farm Stadium at noon, with the general public allowed in at 12:30 p.m. NFL Network will be on hand and broadcasting live from noon to 3 p.m. as part of the network's multi-camp coverage.

Kyler Murray gets his framed Pro Bowl jersey at the 2021 Red and White Practice.
Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray gets his framed Pro Bowl jersey at the 2021 Red and White Practice.

