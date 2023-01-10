Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Rehab And The Kyler Murray Part Of The Coaching Equation

Bidwill wants quarterback to rehab in Arizona

Jan 10, 2023 at 10:04 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Kyler Murray had his ACL surgery last week and by the time he returns to Tempe, there will be a new coach and new GM in place (or at least the process will be far along to that end.)

The quarterback's name came up a couple of times during owner Michael Bidwill's Monday press conference. There was a little straight news out of that. Whereas Kliff Kingsbury when he had been asked about the place where Murray was going to rehab (Dallas or Tempe) said it would be discussed, Bidwill made it clear what his thoughts were when asked if he wants Murray to do his rehab at the Dignity Healthy Training Center.

"Yes," Bidwill said. "I haven't spoken to him but that's what we'd like to see."

That makes sense, of course. Given that Murray is not going to be able to participate on the field for a number of months, you'd still want him bonding with teammates regardless. Now there will be a new coaching staff for Murray to get to know, and a new playbook to digest. That can all be done even if you aren't on the grass.

Bigger picture, there was some surprised when Bidwill said he would talk to Murray as the process goes on to hire the new coach and GM. Some took that to mean Murray would have a say. That wasn't my interpretation. Murray (and other leaders, Bidwill emphasized, guys like Budda Baker and D.J. Humphries, for instance) will be asked for certain input for sure. That has happened in each of the last few coaching hires the Cardinals have done and it's not out of the ordinary.

Murray won't dictate anything. But there is a fine line too between having Murray's respect for a coach and a relationship but also a coach who can push Murray to heights he has not yet achieved.

And in the end, Murray remains the linchpin of what this team is going to be in the foreseeable future, regardless of who is coach.

"(Kyler) is going to recover from this injury and we're going to have a great player come back next year," Bidwill said. "It's important that we don't lose sight of that."

2022_NE_1212ce_1725
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

Kliff Kingsbury, The Future, And 49ers Aftermath

news

The End Of A 'Wild' Season, And Friday Before The 49ers

news

James Conner Never Lets Up, Something The Cardinals Need

Running back has had solid year despite team's struggles

news

Of Snap Counts And Grades: Falcons Game

Cornerback Christian Matthew steps up with injuries slicing secondary

news

Trey McBride Makes An Early Mark, And Falcons Aftermath

news

Another Week Another Quarterback, And Friday Before The Falcons

news

Colt McCoy As Starter? Why Wouldn't He Be?

With unknowns about the beginning of 2023, Cardinals benefit from veteran's return

news

Of Snap Counts And Grades: Buccaneers Game

Wide receiver Greg Dortch has excellent day, and Watt again shines

news

Another Frustrating Night At Home, And Buccaneers Aftermath

news

'Twas The Friday Before The Buccaneers

news

Streaming To A New Sunday Ticket, And The Salary Cap Ramifications

YouTube will now have the NFL package as league works to set 2023 spending limit

Advertising