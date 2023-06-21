Remembering The Impact Of Clark Haggans

I wasn't the only one. It was packed -- I mean, it was Super Bowl Saturday night -- and there were both Cardinals and Steelers fans, along with a bunch of us who worked for the team (and our significant others and family members.) It was that last great moment of celebration before the game itself.

Clark Haggans was there. Unfortunately for the Cardinals linebacker, he had gotten hurt that season and landed on season-ending injured reserve, but he was still there to support his team. He came over to us, at one point shaking my wife's hand. But the biggest thing I remember from that night was when Steelers fans wanted to love on their former star and Haggans instead arguing hard -- good-naturedly of course -- how the Cardinals were going to beat the Steelers the next day.