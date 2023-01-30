Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Salary Cap Jumps Again As 2023 Number Is Set By NFL

Cardinals have about $14.5 million in cap space at early stage

Jan 30, 2023 at 04:01 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

It took longer than normal, but the NFL finally released the expected salary cap number for 2023.

It will be a record $224.8 million before adjustments, a jump of more than $16 million from 2022's $208.2M and another spike after a couple of seasons absorbing the losses of Covid.

Now, what does that mean for the Cardinals? It means a starting point, and not much more. According to overthecap.com, the Cardinals stand to have about $14.5 million in salary cap room as their roster stands -- before anyone is released, before anyone retires, before extensions might help. That number doesn't seem high, but right now it would be the 11th-best cap room in the NFL.

The Cardinals drop one spot when OTC estimates "effective" cap space, which is the number after the Cardinals account for having at least the top 51 salaries on the summer cap and sign their draft picks. The number drops to $4.9 million then (the Chiefs have $14 million of space and would go to $800,000 over with their effective space.)

There will be moves that can and will be made, cuts and restructures and maybe an extension. Knowing the cap will also allow teams like the Cardinals to go after extensions for their free-agents-to-be in March, in the Cardinals' case, specifically defensive lineman Zach Allen and/or cornerback Byron Murphy.

The coach search remains the Cardinals' top priority. But soon, it'll be about the roster, free agency, and building a team through Monti Ossenfort's vision.

DL Zach Allen
Peter Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
DL Zach Allen

Related Content

news

A Glimpse Of Kyler Murray's Reconstructed Knee

Quarterback takes to Instagram to display his post-op look

news

An Endorsement Of The Draft Eye Of Dave Sears

Spielman says assistant GM 'as talented of an evaluator' he's known

news

Reports: More Potential Coaching Interviews And Help For GM

Quinn is latest name put out as potential coach

news

The Timeline To Hire A Head Coach, Cardinals Division

Dates have run the gamut over past eight moves

news

Number Three Makes For Intrigue When It Comes To Draft

The next few months will be full of speculation of what Cardinals might do

news

The Future Of DeAndre Hopkins

Some kind of decision will need to be made, as wide receiver seemingly leaves clues

news

Rehab And The Kyler Murray Part Of The Coaching Equation

Bidwill wants quarterback to rehab in Arizona

news

Kliff Kingsbury, The Future, And 49ers Aftermath

news

The End Of A 'Wild' Season, And Friday Before The 49ers

news

James Conner Never Lets Up, Something The Cardinals Need

Running back has had solid year despite team's struggles

news

Of Snap Counts And Grades: Falcons Game

Cornerback Christian Matthew steps up with injuries slicing secondary

Advertising