Salary Cap Jumps Again As 2023 Number Is Set By NFL

It took longer than normal, but the NFL finally released the expected salary cap number for 2023.

It will be a record $224.8 million before adjustments, a jump of more than $16 million from 2022's $208.2M and another spike after a couple of seasons absorbing the losses of Covid.

Now, what does that mean for the Cardinals? It means a starting point, and not much more. According to overthecap.com, the Cardinals stand to have about $14.5 million in salary cap room as their roster stands -- before anyone is released, before anyone retires, before extensions might help. That number doesn't seem high, but right now it would be the 11th-best cap room in the NFL.

The Cardinals drop one spot when OTC estimates "effective" cap space, which is the number after the Cardinals account for having at least the top 51 salaries on the summer cap and sign their draft picks. The number drops to $4.9 million then (the Chiefs have $14 million of space and would go to $800,000 over with their effective space.)

There will be moves that can and will be made, cuts and restructures and maybe an extension. Knowing the cap will also allow teams like the Cardinals to go after extensions for their free-agents-to-be in March, in the Cardinals' case, specifically defensive lineman Zach Allen and/or cornerback Byron Murphy.