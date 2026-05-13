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Second Annual 'Cardinals Climb' Date On The Schedule

Event will take place on Feb. 20, 2027 at State Farm Stadium

May 13, 2026 at 10:01 AM
Linebacker Owen Pappoe hands out medals after the inaugural Cardinals Climb earlier this year.
Linebacker Owen Pappoe hands out medals after the inaugural Cardinals Climb earlier this year.

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced the second annual Cardinals Climb: Hike for Special Needs will take place on Feb. 20, 2027 at State Farm Stadium.

The event's highly-successful debut this past February raised over $2 million and saw more than 3,500 individuals participate across nearly 200 teams.

In 2027, State Farm Stadium will once again transform into an immersive climbing and hiking experience, bringing together fans, families, corporate teams, and community groups to "climb" for a cause. The event raises critical funds for organizations leading innovative and transformative work to assist individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs). One hundred percent of the Climb's proceeds support the special needs community.

In addition to the hiking trails that finish on the 50-yard line, attendees also have exclusive access to the Cardinals Climb After Party presented by SeatGeek. In 2026, it featured performances from platinum-selling singer/songwriter Gavin DeGraw and the Grammy-award winning band Switchfoot.

The $2 million raised in 2026 resulted from more than 8,000 individual donations and were distributed to 60 special needs organizations including the Foundation's four cornerstone beneficiaries: Barrow Neurological Foundation, SARRC (Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center), Special Olympics Arizona, and Treasure House. Also receiving funds were other organizations advancing new and innovative programs that support individuals of all ages living with IDDs aiming to expand services, promote inclusion, and create equal opportunities, helping drive a lasting impact for individuals and families navigating life with special needs.

Cardinals Climb is made possible through the collective support of many partners including: Dignity Health, Desert Financial Credit Union, Gila River Resorts & Casinos, Swire Coca-Cola, and State Farm. Each partner champions inclusion and community, helping expand our impact across Arizona. Together, they amplify every dollar raised and help extend this effort to impact across the entire IDD community.

To learn more about Cardinals Climb and how you can become involved, please visit www.cardinalsclimb.com.

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